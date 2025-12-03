Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Angoulême, france

The 2026 Angoulême Cancellation… What Happens Next?

Article Summary The 2026 Angoulême Comics Festival is officially cancelled after mass boycotts and organizer controversy.

Publishers, creators, and local businesses face major financial fallout and cultural loss in Angoulême.

Allegations of toxic management and misconduct sparked the crisis, fueling calls for festival reform.

Alternatives and a "phoenix" Angoulême festival are already in the works for 2027 and beyond.

The ink had barely dried on the official cancellation of the 2026 Angoulême Comic Art Festival on Monday, when the fallout began rippling through France's comics epicentre. The announcement from organisers Société 9ᵉ Art+ delivered via a terse legal communiqué declaring the "impossible under appropriate conditions" and accusing the government of sabotaging the show, wasn't just the end of a saga; it was the spark for a fresh wave of reactions, recriminations, and reluctant pivots. Over the past 48 hours, voices from victims to vendors have weighed in, painting a picture of vindication clashing with catastrophe, all while whispers of a "phoenix" festival grow louder.

The cancellation hit at midday on Monday, confirming what insiders had whispered for weeks: the boycott tsunami from over 400 creators, major publishers like Dargaud and Dupuis, and even public funders had overwhelmed the event's foundations. 9ᵉ Art+'s lawyers didn't mince words, blasting public backers for "interfering" in private operations and "evicting the historic organiser," while fretting over "substantial sums" already sunk into preparations, potentially millions in lost revenue for a festival that pumps €3.5 million annually into the local economy. Le Figaro called it a guillotine drop after months of hesitation. Spain's El País framed it as a symptom of "turbulences in French culture," a seismic cultural quake in a year already battered by strikes and scandals. French MP Sarah Legrain hailed it as the "result of years of contestation" for a "more just" event, teasing a plan to talk today with cartoonist Lisa Mandel to brainstorm reforms.

Tuesday brought personal reckonings. Élise Bouché-Tran, the ex-9eArt+ staffer whose allegation of sexual assault became a focal point for change for the show, spoke to Le Parisien and HuffPost. "I feel relieved, like it's the culmination of something that has been a long time coming, and for all the creators as well. In the end, it shows that you can't always get away with a management as toxic as that of my former employer," and that it might "give birth to a new festival with a new management, a new way of working. Perhaps it's time to start anew… Maybe then I could say to myself that I could go back, for pleasure this time and not for work."

20 Minutes detailed a scramble for local businesses to "save their skin" as the Mercure hotel chain projected €200,000+ in vanished bookings (445 rooms alone), while the local hoteliers' union labelled it "catastrophic" for a town whose identity is synonymous with sequential art. Booksellers, eyeing a €230,000 shortfall, pivoted fast, announcing pop-up signings, mini-festivals, and online bundles to claw back some buzz. "Angoulême without its festival is like Bayonne without its fêtes," mourned Aquitaine Online, evoking a cultural void more bottomless than empty convention halls.

Critics piled on 9ᵉ Art+ for the delay, asking why it was dragged out until now, forcing vendors to eat the costs of sunk investments. Actualitté noted the irony: the same opacity accused of fueling the boycott now taints the exit. La Croix spotlighted the "off" scene, with independent events like the Prix de la BD Chrétienne and scattered expos that could coalesce into an alternative January gathering, free from the shadow of 9ᵉ Art+. The FutureOff Microfestival is still taking place, telling readers

"We denounce the blame placed on authors, unionists, and journalists who are mobilising and who are unfairly accused of sabotaging the 2026 edition. Quite the contrary, they are courageously defending the very definition of common property and the rights of their profession. Furthermore, as inhabitants of Angoulême and as a local association, we are on the front line of the festival's stranglehold on the town, whether through the monopolisation of premises, subsidies or the proliferation of Airbnb listings that it generates. Locally and outside our city, a lot of initiatives have started to emerge to show that the FIBD belongs to its participants and its audience, and that it must be rebuilt through a joint fight and a work between them. That is why we felt it was important, this year as in previous years, to maintain a cultural programme that highlights micro-publishing, local associations and the historic Girlcott movement. We are one of the FIBD's offshoots, but as our desire is to promote the fanzine scene, we believe that our existence should not be entirely related to the FIBD. The 2026 edition of FutureOff will therefore go ahead as planned. However, it will only run for three days, from Friday 30 January to Sunday 1 February, and will be closed on Saturday afternoon. For these reasons, and given that attendance will be lower than in previous years, and therefore revenues for exhibitors will likely be lower, we will not charge for the tables. As every year, we will also do our best to accommodate all participants. Long live comics and long live fanzines!"

The Association pour le Développement de la Bande Dessinée à Angoulême (ADBDA), backed by the Culture Ministry, is already planning a 2027 tender: a collaborative model that blends public funds, publishers, and creators to "reunite stakeholders." Watch this space; January's ghost town might yet host a rebellion of ink and ideas.

