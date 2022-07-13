The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today sees the publication of Fantastic Four #45, the penultime Dan Slott Fantastic Four issue, as the Reckong War has ended but there must still be… a reckoning. As all The Watchers, their history finally revealed as being responsible for the worst the universe has suffered, now made powerless. Their vision, their sight, their awareness removed.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

And for the 60th anniversary of the first appearance of Uatu, the Watcher, he gets all the insight, in one big head. The Watcher of all…

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

Which also gives him the ability to do a little more as well. Interfere? Okay, let's call it rectify. Make right what once went wrong.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

And looking at the barrier that the Watchers erected to protect reality from the creatures they once released on it.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

Turning the Barrier into the Borderlands, in a gloriously visualised cosmic flourish.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

And creating a new sandbox for the Marvel Universe, 1000% of its original size. Who needs parallel dimensions or time travel when you have so much more of your present day reality to explore, with a whole host of new characters that fill it? Which is…

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

…. I mean this is what happened in the Justice League in Scott Snyder;'s run, right,. breaking the Source Wall, eventually leading to an… Infinite Frontier. Anyone have a swipe file handy?Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

You can hear Doctor Doom salivating through his mask,. right? We also get a new Galactus…

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

…who is no longer eating planets, just learning about them. And everyone else gets to go home, as the Watcher vows to stop watching at all. even though he is the only one who can, now.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

I'm Team Rocket on that one. And the Time Variance Authority declare the Marvel 616 to be the bee's knees.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

It is possible that the Human Torch may disagree. And his finding his own way off-planet with the soulmate he cheated on.

Marvel Comics Wednesday X-Men

One more issue to go. A while new reality to explore. And the Human Torch to be extinguished…

FANTASTIC FOUR #45
MARVEL COMICS
APR220974
(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) CAFU
THE RECKONING WAR: EPILOGUE – "OPEN YOUR EYES"!
Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!
RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99

=

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.