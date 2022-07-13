The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Fantastic Four #45, the penultime Dan Slott Fantastic Four issue, as the Reckong War has ended but there must still be… a reckoning. As all The Watchers, their history finally revealed as being responsible for the worst the universe has suffered, now made powerless. Their vision, their sight, their awareness removed.

And for the 60th anniversary of the first appearance of Uatu, the Watcher, he gets all the insight, in one big head. The Watcher of all…

Which also gives him the ability to do a little more as well. Interfere? Okay, let's call it rectify. Make right what once went wrong.

And looking at the barrier that the Watchers erected to protect reality from the creatures they once released on it.

Turning the Barrier into the Borderlands, in a gloriously visualised cosmic flourish.

And creating a new sandbox for the Marvel Universe, 1000% of its original size. Who needs parallel dimensions or time travel when you have so much more of your present day reality to explore, with a whole host of new characters that fill it? Which is…

…. I mean this is what happened in the Justice League in Scott Snyder;'s run, right,. breaking the Source Wall, eventually leading to an… Infinite Frontier. Anyone have a swipe file handy?

You can hear Doctor Doom salivating through his mask,. right? We also get a new Galactus…

…who is no longer eating planets, just learning about them. And everyone else gets to go home, as the Watcher vows to stop watching at all. even though he is the only one who can, now.

I'm Team Rocket on that one. And the Time Variance Authority declare the Marvel 616 to be the bee's knees.

It is possible that the Human Torch may disagree. And his finding his own way off-planet with the soulmate he cheated on.

One more issue to go. A while new reality to explore. And the Human Torch to be extinguished…

