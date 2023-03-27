The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 in Blood Moon Comics June 2023 Solicits The Monster's Cleanup Guy is a new comic book series by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque launching in Blood Moon Comics' June 2023 solicits,=.

The Monster's Cleanup Guy is a new comic book series by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque launching in Blood Moon Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside Grit N Gears, Hoan Of Orcs, Pop-Up, Sulfur Wells, and Violet Descends.

MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROQUE

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231263

APR231264 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #1 (OF 2) CVR B ROQUE – 3.99

APR231265 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #1 (OF 2) CVR C VALENCIA – 3.99

APR231266 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #1 (OF 2) CVR D SLOANE – 3.99

(W) Drew D Lenhart (A / CA) Rowel Roque

Terry works for the monster community. He's their cleanup guy, covering up their misdeeds in order to keep monsters a secret. Terry operates by only two rules: 1( listen to the Lycan King's orders, and 2) don't kill any monsters!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIT N GEARS #3 (OF 7) CVR A NAHUEL SB (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231258

APR231259 – GRIT N GEARS #3 (OF 7) CVR B 7 COPY INCV GONZALEZ (RES

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

After an unexpected death in the last issue, Screw Driver braves the terrors of La Tortuga to rescue Maple. Meanwhile, Razorneck and his gang are hot on the trail of Screw Driver, and they're taking down anyone who gets in their way!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOAN OF ORCS #4 (OF 4) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231260

APR231261 – HOAN OF ORCS #4 (OF 4) CVR B GONZALEZ & NAHUEL SB – 4.99

(W) Nahuel Sb (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

This is it! Hoan must make her move to lead the orcs against the Elf empire. But before she marches to war, Hoan needs to prove herself to her people… and to the queen of orcs whom she must fight for control of the army!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

POP UP #4 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231267

(W) Jon Clark (A) Matthieu Pereira (CA) Jon Clark

The museum is ready for its grand opening, unless Diane can find a way to stop it! Can she defeat the evil before it takes everything in its path? The horrifying conclusion!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SULFUR WELLS TP (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231268

(W) Otis Crane (A) Deivid Deon, Sara Stella Scalia (CA) Daniel Page

Around the rim of a large manmade lake re-sides a rural community. The lake has provided commerce and recreation, but it has also taken. While a group of friends navigate the waterways and the complications of southern poverty, they also must remain vigilant of an elusive local cryptid species. Collects Sulfur Wells #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SULFUR WELLS HC (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231269

SRP: 59.99

VIOLET DESCENDS #3 (OF 5) CVR A FALCON

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231270

APR231271 – VIOLET DESCENDS #3 (OF 5) CVR B FREE 7 COPY SEPULVEDA INCV (

APR231272 – VIOLET DESCENDS #3 (OF 5) CVR C FREE 10 COPY LUGO INCV

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Luis S Ramos (A / CA) Ivonne Falcon

The angel Scarlet makes a very important discovery hidden in the murkiest pits of Hell. Meanwhile, Violet and Ruth seek help from a priest to exorcize a demon, but not just any demon-it's Envy of the Deadly Seven Sins!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VIOLET DESCENDS #1 (OF 5) SPECIAL ED WRAPAROUND CVR

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR231273

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Ivonne Falcon

It's the end of the world and you can blame Violet for it! Seven archangels guide the fate of humanity: the angels of life, death, miracles, nature, technology, freedom, and emotions. When the angel Violet abandons her sacred duties as shepherd of humanity's emotions, the world is suddenly thrown into a hellish apocalypse event.

Violet is punished for her actions and bonded to a human named Ruth who helps her uncover a demonic plot to bring upon the end of the world. One by one, the seven archangels fall prey to attacks from the Deadly Seven, a group of powerful arch-demons that personify each of the seven

deadly sins.

With the impending destruction of humanity growing near, Violet and her hu-man friend are tested as they must rely solely on one another to rescue the rest of the archangels while uncovering a secret conspiracy that dates all the way back to the very beginnings of Earth's creation. In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: 5.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits