Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC Spoilers, Legion Of Darkseid

The Next Justice League Quarterly Is The Legion Of Darkseid Special #1

The Next Justice League Quarterly Is Justice League Unlimited: Legion Of Darkseid Special #1 from DC Comics

Article Summary Justice League Quarterly returns with Justice League: Legion of Darkseid Special #1 from DC Comics.

Mark Waid likely continues writing, following the Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special’s soft reboot.

This new special ties into the upcoming Justice League Unlimited Vol 2, releasing April 2026.

The Legion of Darkseid arc promises high stakes with time travelers vanishing across the DC Universe.

As seen in the listing for the upcoming Justice League Unlimited Vol 2 for April 28th next year, the next of the Justice League Quarterly Specials to follow up on last week's Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special, which gave a soft reboot to a new DC's Legends Of Tomorrow, will be Justice League: Legion of Darkseid Special #1. And probably, like the last, written by Mark Waid. Look for it sometime in early November, maybe?

Justice League Quarterly or JLQ was a quarterly comic book series published by DC Comics that ran for 17 issues from 1990 to 1994, an anthology comic with stories from across the Justice League membership. Now it seems that DC Comics is bringing it back by stealth. And began with the Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1, published at the end of July, which is to be a prelude to DC's K.O., Superman fighting the Absolute Legion and launched a new Legends team. And here's a DC Comics Spoilers tag to keep up with other revelations from today.

Justice League Unlimited Vol. 2 Hardcover – April 28, 2026

by Mark Waid, Jeph Loeb, Dan Mora

All-stars Mark Waid and Dan Mora bring the next chapter of their Justice League epic to life in Justice League Unlimited Vol. 2, collecting Justice League Unlimited #9-11, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1, and Justice League: Legion of Darkseid Special #1.

Time travelers from all corners of the DC Universe have been mysteriously disappearing – and the truth of the mystery surrounding them may be more dangerous and Earth-shattering than anything the Justice League could imagine! Superstars Mark Waid and Dan Mora are on the front lines of a story that will reshape the DCU forever, and it all starts here in Justice League Unlimited Vol. 2! Can Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and their team of heroes solve it in time, or is it already too late?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!