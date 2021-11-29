The Return of Wytches by Scott Snyder and Jock For Hallowe'en 2022

Scott Snyder and Jock are to return to Wytches from Image Comics in 2022. Although Scott is returning to it sooner, as the writer's room for the TV series opens. Scott Snyder talked on his Substack newsletter about Nocterra getting optioned by Atomic Monster, James Wan's company at Netflix with Roberto Patino, attached to write. And then it was Wytches. Originally by Snyder and Jock, and published by Image in 2014, it tells the story of the Rook family, in particular their daughter Sailor, who move to the town of Litchfield, NH following an incident involving Sailor and a particularly vicious school bully named Annie. The family is also largely unaware that the town is home to its own supernatural secrets, in particular a tradition where a person will pledge another to strange beings, wytches, in the nearby forest in order to gain a boon from them. Snyder writes;

The Wytches writers room starts tomorrow. I'm crazy nervous about this, I'm in this one. So, this is my first time writing anything for TV, and I can't talk about the details of who it's for or that stuff yet, because we didn't put out a official press statement. So, I don't want to cross any lines, but it's a another big place, we're really, really thrilled about it, and I'm sure we'll get a chance to talk about it when it gets further along in the process. But they really involved me and Jock in huge ways. I wrote the pilot, which led to the writers room, and I'm writing another couple episodes and Jock is doing the designs and a lot of the concept art for it. So, we're heavily involved. And it incorporates what was going to be our Season/Arc Two into Season One of the show. So, we're doing a lot of building out of what would have been the next season or arc of the comic in this initial big robust season of the television show. And then as soon as we're done, we are going to go back and write and draw Season/Arc/Cycle Two of Wytches. I promise, that is coming. We will do it next year. I think we're going to start having it come out around Halloween from Image.

The TV series is from Amazon Prime Video, and his student and friend James Tynion IV is part of that Writers Room… And also, like all good Substackers, Snyder is leaving Twitter to go solo Substack too…

I've loved doing this newsletter so much, honestly—I found it really invigorating to connect with you guys in a more robust and intimate way through this and through teaching—I decided that I'm going to take a break from Twitter and other conventional social media and hand the keys of my Twitter account over to my amazing assistant and friend Tyler, who those of you taking Comic Writing 101 have met, and focus my energies here. So, I'm gonna be able to interact a little bit more with you guys in the comments, I'm going to be able to take a bit more time with these posts, and just see how it goes. If you have friends who follow me on Twitter and are not over here, or if you know anyone that you think would enjoy this newsletter, please tell them, because this is where I'm going to be both in terms of updates, in terms of teases, in terms of news and exclusives, and also in terms of just me connecting with you guys. I want to be more interactive over here as well.

