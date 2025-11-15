Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: amelia earhart, john layman, rocketeer

The Rocketeer To Rescue Amelia Earhart In 2026

The Rocketeer to rescue Amelia Earhart in 2026 by John Layman, Jacob Edgar and K.J. Díaz, from an outline by Dave Stevens

Article Summary The Rocketeer returns in 2026 with an all-new comic adventure from IDW Publishing, based on Dave Stevens' unused story.

Set in 1938, Cliff Secord embarks on a daring mission to rescue lost aviator Amelia Earhart on a mysterious island.

John Layman, Jacob Edgar, and K.J. Díaz lead the creative team, promising vintage style and rocket-powered action.

The Rocketeer: The Island #1 hits stores February 25, delivering classic pulp adventure and thrilling artwork.

John Layman, Jacob Edgar and K.J. Díaz's revival of The Rocketeer launches from IDW Publishing in February 2026, adapted from an unused story, The Island, by the Rocketeer creator, the late Dave Stevens, set in 1938 as Cliff Secord, a.k.a. The Rocketeer, returns to save Amelia Earhart, a search and rescue mission set on a mysterious island that is full of surprises.

"This Rocketeer project has been coming together for the past few months, and I can't say enough about how much joy I'm getting every time a new page comes in. Playing in Dave Stevens' world, a retro-world of charm, humor and rocket-fueled adventure, has been an absolute blast. As an artist Stevens was an absolute virtuoso, and I feel like Rocketeer is an all-time classic comic character — he's always been one of my favorites. IDW, a publisher I've already done work for on some of my very favorite comic projects, has given me another fantastic opportunity to get paid while having fun, while allowing me to honor a vision of a comic book hero of mine, and play in a world I've loved for decades. Plus, the art and colors by Jacob Edgar and K.J. Díaz are just phenomenal and perfect for the book." – John Layman

"It's a huge honor to be working on THE ROCKETEER, an iconic character with a very high bar to try and live up to, artistically. From Dave Stevens himself, to Chris Samnee, Darwyn Cooke, Staz Johnson… It feels like Cliff Secord always gets the greats. I love the tone that John is bringing to our story and I'm always jazzed to be working with K.J Díaz for color. This is a book I would not have guessed I'd ever get to do, but I'm having a blast making it, and I hope that energy comes through in the pages." – Jacob Edgar

The Rocketeer: The Island #1 goes on sale on the 25th of February.

