The Self-Publisher Guide to Finding an Illustrator, at Thought Bubble

Hireillo is a community of around 500 professional illustrators with a mission is to cultivate constructive connections between clients and members regardless of location, to provide advice for members, and to help clients find illustrators. And they will have a display at Thought Bubble next weekend in Harrogate, with a lot to offer. They have four new comics to showcase and a guide for self-publishers who are looking to hire a children's illustrator.

Häcksler Zine #1 and #2

Häcksler (German for shredder) is artist Michael Hacker's first self-published black and white comic zine. It contains several wordless short stories about curious little doggies, charming unicorns, viral infectious diseases and other fascinating stuff. 32 pages full of wordless short stories about clumsy executioners, curious little doggies, rebellious brains and other fascinating stuff. Inspired by true events as far as Michael Hacker's head is concerned.

Spaceman and Bloater: Beltuek Cavern #1

Orp Comics presents a brand new 19-page story, written and Illustrated by Jason Piperberg (Raising Dion). This 20-page, full color, sci-fi adventure comic follows the exploits of intergalactic courier, Spaceman, and his 3 eyed companion, Bloater. It's set in a haunted cavern on the distant planet of Tolbein and we invite you to join Spaceman and his trusty companion on their adventure.

Hireillo Comic Anthology #1

Hireillo presents a comic anthology of eight stories written and illustrated by eight different artists. Artists: André Caetano, David Cousens, Ego Rodriguez, Jeffery Mathison, Maeca, Michael Hacker, Jessica Warrick and Pat Higgins This 36-page comic anthology is a collection of eight stories written and illustrated by eight artists who hail from different backgrounds and parts of the world. We gave each of them a limited number of pages and told them to do what they do best.

The Self-Publisher's Guide

This comprehensive guide is for authors who are looking to commission an illustrator to produce artwork for their children's or picture book with the aim of self publishing. By reading this guide you'll be one step closer to breathing life into your story and turning it into a finished product. In this booklet, there is everything you need to guide you through the process and make an informed decision about the direction of your book. We have a detailed project plan and pricing examples. There are explanations of the different types of illustration, with an insight into how they're created and instructions on how to brief an illustrator. Guide Author: Stephen Stone. Contributing Editor: Darren Di Lieto

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!