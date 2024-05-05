Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #147, newlitg
A New Robin In Batman #147- The Daily LITG For The 5th Of May, 2024
A New Robin in Batman #147 topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, where you can still read all about stuff.
A New Robin In Batman #147 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- How Batman #127 Prepared For A New Robin In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
- Big X-Men Crossover Event Planned For October 2025
- Pokémon GO Announces All May 2024 Events & Content
- Twin Peaks Season 4? David Lynch "Has More Ideas for Another Season"
- Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 3-Pack
- The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Message for Sam Winchester
- All The Biggest Free Comic Book Day Spoilers All In One Place
- What We Do in the Shadows Final Filming Day; Matt Berry's Birthday
- No More Elephantmen At Image Comics Or Dark Horse
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Cycling Through Free Comic Book Day 2024 In Central London
- An LITG Free Comic Book Day, For The 4th Of May, 2024
- 135 Comic Shops With Added Guests And Sales For Free Comic Book Day
LITG one year ago, Ultimate Invasion Graphic
- Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Marvel's Ultimate Invasion
- All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place
- Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
- Creature Commandos: Not Just Good; It's F-Bomb-Dropping Good: Grillo
- 468 Comic Book Stores Only Just Got Their Money Shot
- Princeless Free Comic Book Day Cancelled By Action Lab
- Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate
- 17 Comic Shops Give Away Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays
- Preview: Tonight's AEW Dynamite is a Disgrace to Wrestling!
- Will Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Cover Hide The Death of Mary Jane?
- Daniel Dae Kim Promotes Free Comic Book Day & Mech Cadets
- Not from Riverdale: The Hidden Gems of the MLJ Superhero Line
- Yen Press Adds Two New Japanese Audiobook Titles
- Yehudi Mercado Creates Barkham Asylum MG Graphic Novel For DC Comics
- The Twists and Turns of the Golden Age Black Hood, at Auction
- 13 More Comic Shops Doing Big Things On Free Comic Book Day
- Mystery of the Hangman Series Launch in Special Comics #1, at Auction
- The Other Man of Steel: Steel Sterling in Zip Comics #1, at Auction
- 95,000 Copies Of Red Sonja #0 Ordered For Free Comic Book Day 2023
- U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
- Charles Biro Horror, End of Scarlet Avenger, Zip Comics #17 at Auction
- The Baseball Fandom of Robert Kanigher in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
- The Darkness we Brought Back- Aftershock Free Comic Book Day Preview
- The Force Be With Spider-Boy on The Daily LITG, the 4th of May 2022
LITG two years ago, Lily James vs The Daily Mail
- Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
- Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
- First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay
- Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)
- Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage; Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock Aid Comedian
- Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird Digs Up Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation
- Doctor Doom's Small Facial Scar Returns Across the Multiverse
- DC Pride 2022, Delayed A Week, New Jen Bartel Card Cover & Previews
- Comic Stores Targeted By Political Activists On Free Comic Book Day?
- Comics Industry Reacts To The US Supreme Court on Roe v Wade
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day
- London's Gosh Comics To Host The Late Garry Leach's Estate Sale
- Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Love, Gehren Rand, Revealed Today (Spoilers)
- What Are The Sins Of The Shi'Ar Empire In Marauders #2? (Spoilers)
- Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis in The Daily LITG 4th May 2022
LITG three years ago, from Green Lantern to Red Arrow
- Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
- RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
- Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
- Triptych: Fantomex to Star in New Marvel Prose Novel
- Mutants Walk Hellfire Gala Green Carpet in Russell Dauterman Variants
- Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
- Yen Audio: Yen Press Partners with Hachette Audio for Audiobooks
- The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates
- DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)
- People Still Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves
- Welcome To Gotham Two Where The Rich Aren't Even People – Batman #108
- FCBD Preview: Space Pirate Captain Harlock for Free Comic Book Day
- FCBD Preview: Trese From Ablaze Ahead of The Netflix Anime
- What We Wrap In The Shadows – The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2021
LITG four years ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
- Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
- Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
- Britt Baker Reveals Intimate Details of Relationship with Adam Cole
- Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
- Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
- Warren Ellis Planned a New Comic Book Imprint – Until Things Changed
- American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic
LITG five years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans
Three years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
- Surprise Teams in Avengers' Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- A Brand New Venom – Or Is It? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
- C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
- Daily 'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Says Josh Brolin is a "Real B**ch"
- Mark Buckingham is Co-Writing Miracleman with Neil Gaiman as Well as Drawing the Conclusion
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Hogan, co-creator of Resident Alien.
- David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
- Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
- Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
- Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
- Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.
