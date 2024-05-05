Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #147, newlitg

A New Robin In Batman #147- The Daily LITG For The 5th Of May, 2024

A New Robin in Batman #147 topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, where you can still read all about stuff.

Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

A New Robin In Batman #147 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Invasion Graphic

LITG two years ago, Lily James vs The Daily Mail

LITG three years ago, from Green Lantern to Red Arrow

LITG four years ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG five years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Three years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Hogan, co-creator of Resident Alien.

co-creator of Resident Alien. David Lloyd , publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.

, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta. Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.

artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who. Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.

artist on Land Of The Dead. Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.

editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties. Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

