Earth Defense Force 6 Confirmed For Release This July

D3Publisher Inc. have confirmed the official release date for Earth Defense Force 6, as the game arrives on PC and PlayStation this July.

Direct sequel to EDF5, set in 2027, three years post-invasion.

Features returning classes with new abilities and equipment.

Offers both split-screen and online co-op gameplay modes.

D3Publisher Inc. has confirmed an official release date for Earth Defense Force 6, as the game will arrive for both PC and PlayStation consoles in July. The game will officially be released on July 25 as you deal with the aftermath of EDF5. Several organisms are nesting underneath the planet while rival factions seek to control what's left. Enjoy the latest trailer as they call you to join the action.

Earth Defense Force 6

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as "Primers," and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth's population was destroyed, and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild, but threats to the world's safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists, and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species' last stand?

The Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series. Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats. Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures, and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures, and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet. Missions Galore: Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover. Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, ensuring an exciting gameplay experience.

