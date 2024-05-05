Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview, Season 1

Doctor Who Ep. 1 "Space Babies" Clip: Ruby's First Experience In Space

Ruby experiences space for the first time in a clip from BBC & Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who Ep. 1 "Space Babies."

Article Summary Preview clip from Doctor Who Episode 1: "Space Babies" showcases Ruby's first space journey.

Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner for Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's adventures.

Upcoming Doctor Who season promises diverse adventures across time periods.

Disney+ and BBC reveal airing schedule, with episodes also on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Wow! That was fast! Shortly after passing along some very cool images from the upcoming return of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, we were treated to another preview for the opening episode, "Space Babies." In the following clip, Ruby experiences journeying through space for the first time and learns more about how the TARDIS operates – and humanity's future in terms of language (sorry, English).

Now, here's that sneak preview of "Space Babies" that was released earlier today – followed by yesterday's clip as well as by what else we know about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who adventures on Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One:

Here's a look at a new teaser trailer that was released via Disney+'s Doctor Who Instagram account – one that includes some interesting new footage:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

