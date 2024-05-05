Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alice Osman, Heartstopper, Lauren James

Heartstopper Official Fan Cards From Alice Osman and Lauren James

Heartstopper Official Fan Cards is a new card set based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, to be published by Lawrence King in September.

The Heartstopper Official Fan Cards is a new 42-card set based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, to be published by Lawrence King in September. The illustrations of the characters by Oseman are accompanied by conversation cards to help explore the themes raised by the books and Netflix series – including Pride, Allyship, Gender and Identity, written by Lauren James, story consultant on the Heartstopper Netflix show.

The Heartstopper Official Fan Cards will be released on the 5th of September, ahead of Heartstopper series three on Netflix in October and the eventual Heartstopper Volume 6. Publishing director Philip Contos bought world rights to the cards from Alice Osman's agent Claire Wilson at the RCW Literary Agency. The publication will be supported by an extensive global press and marketing campaign.

Philip Contos said: "We are so excited to build on the incredible Heartstopper publishing from Hachette Children's to create this essential gift deck for fans. The Heartstopper universe created by Alice is wonderfully affirming and inclusive and we are excited to share these cards with the fans you will benefit so much from Alice's insight and support."

Alice Oseman said: "I'm very excited about the release of The Heartstopper Official Fan Cards! It was so much fun to work with Lauren James and LKP to create an adorable and collectable set of cards which give the Heartstopper fandom a new and unique extension of the Heartstopper universe."

As well as being published in the UK on the 5th of September, they will reach the USA and Canada on the 10th September, and will be translated for publication in France, Portugal, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Italy, Mexico and Argentina.

Heartstopper is an ongoing YA graphic novel and webcomic series by Alice Oseman. It follows the lives of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring as they meet and fall in love. An expanded adaptation of Oseman's 2015 novella, Nick and Charlie, with characters who first appeared in her 2014 novel, Solitaire, the series was later adapted into the Netflix series written by Oseman starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!