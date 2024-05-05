Red Band Blood Hunt Sells More- Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Chart

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, Bestseller Chart, Blood Hunt, space ghost
Talking to ICV2, Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley stated, "I think where a lot of frustration comes in the industry is that for many years, as you well know, it was pretty easy to evaluate what the size of the industry was, because everyone distributed through one place and we could look at the numbers and figure out what the size of the industry was and what's going on." I'm doing my best, Dan! Welcome to the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, which sees Blood Hunt top the charts twice with the same issue, with the bloodier bagged Red Band edition selling over one hundred and fifty per cent of the standard version. DC only gets one in the top ten with Superman: House Of Brainiac, but Dynamite made it in with Space Ghost #1, something they have only achieved of late with ThunderCats.
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1.
|Blood Hunt: Red Band #1
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Pepe Larraz
|6.99
|100
|2
|Deadpool Wolverine: WWIII #1
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Adam Kubert
|4.99
|88.8
|3
|X-Men #34 (2021)
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Joshua Cassara
|3.99
|69.5
|4
|Blood Hunt #1
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Pepe Larraz
|5.99
|64.1
|5
|Incredible Hulk #12
|Marvel
|Phillip Kennedy Johnson
|Nic Klein
|3.99
|51.4
|6
|Immortal Thor #10
|Marvel
|Al Ewing
|Martin Coccolo
|4.99
|49.7
|7
|Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Alessandro Cappuccio
|4.99
|48.4
|8
|Superman House of Brainiac Special #1
|DC
|Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell
|Edwin Galmon, Steve Pugh
|5.99
|45.7
|9
|Space Ghost #1
|Dynamite
|David Pepose
|Jonathan Lau
|4.99
|43.7
|10
|Invincible Iron Man #18
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Creees Lee
|3.99
|42.4
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores
