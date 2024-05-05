Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, david baddiel, flying south, graphic novel, Luke Horsman

David Baddiel Writes Graphic Novel, Flying South Drawn by Luke Horsman

David Baddiel is now writing a graphic novel, Flying South, drawn by Luke Horsman, from HarperCollins Children’s Books for 2025.

Article Summary David Baddiel is launching his graphic novel 'Flying South', set for 2025.

'Flying South' is drawn by 2000AD artist Luke Horsman and co-creator.

The deal includes an illustrated book 'Small Fry' with artist Cory Loftis.

David Baddiel reflects on a decade of successful children's book writing.

Where David Walliams trod, here comes David Baddiel. Founder member of the first rockstar-style comedy troupe, Mary Whitehouse Experience radio and TV shows, Newman & Baddiel, Fantasy Football League, co-writer/performer of Three Lions On A Shirt, and author of Jews Don't Count, Baddiel is now writing a graphic novel.

Flying South, to be published by HarperCollins Children's Books is drawn by the graphic novel's co-creator 2000AD artist Luke Horsman, World rights in all languages were acquired in a two-book deal by Tom Bonnick, editorial director of fiction at HarperCollins Children's Books, from Baddiel's agent Georgia Garrett at RCW, and included an illustrated children's book Small Fry with Cory Loftis. Both artists represented themselves.

David Baddiel says "I'm very happy to be continuing writing children's books for Harper Collins. I'm looking forward to seeing whether my readers enjoy tucking into my foodie story, Small Fry, about a brilliant boy cook plying his trade in a burger van, and Flying South, my first graphic novel, about a plucky sparrow who decides to lead a ragtag team of similar low-level birds into the skies for the journey they aren't supposed to make. Either way I'm glad to be still, after 10 years, writing books for children. Recently, I've noticed, teenagers have started coming up to me and saying they were fans of my books when they were kids. Which might make some people feel old but makes me feel proud."

Small Fry will be published in hardback this autumn, and Flying South is planned for 2025. Bonnick said: "HCCB is hugely proud to have been the home of David's incredible children's books for the past 10 years, and we are thrilled to be continuing this decade-long creative partnership with two more brilliant books, beginning with Small Fry – a truly heartwarming and hilarious new novel containing all of David's trademark humour, imagination and enormous child appeal. David's books pose irresistible what if questions, and this one – what if a 12-year-old became the world's best cook? – has all of the ingredients of a future classic."

In response to David Walliams signing with HarperCollins for his one children';s graphic novels, Jamie Smart, creator of Britain's bestselling comic book, the Bunny Vs Monkey series, stated "Not thrilled about celebrities moving into children's comics now, I'll be honest with you. We were just getting started, new comic artists were being given lots of chances, it's been nice. I really hope publishers and booksellers will still support the smaller titles. Just to add, if any of these celebrity-authored comics (I hear there are more on the way) have 'for fans of Bunny Vs Monkey' on the front, I denounce them fully, do not want, did not endorse, nothing to do with me." David Baddiel is just the second shoe dropping at HarperCollins but there may be a centipede on its way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!