Marvel Now Approving Series For Ten Issues At A Time

Talking to ICV2, Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley has clarified a change in Marvel Comics publishing decision-making.

Article Summary Marvel's Dan Buckley announces shift to approving series for 10 issues, not just 4-5.

Change aims to support ongoing series and collector habits, reducing restarts.

Marvel's editorial and marketing efforts affected by frequent series reboots.

Eager eyes on the fate of series like Scarlet Witch and Avengers Inc under new policy.

Talking to ICV2, Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley has clarified a change in Marvel Comics publishing decision-making. It has been notable in recent years that a number of comic books that were announced as ongoing series only had a mini-series worth of issues actually approved on the schedule, and any further extension would be down to sales. As a default, they would end in four or five issues. This has led some retailers to take a more conservative approach to new series; if there is not even the chance they'll make it to double digits and encourage people to collect the back issues. But things, it seems, are changing.

ICV2 asked Buckley, "We've heard from retailers that the shortening up of series, with more and more one-shots, more and more miniseries, and fewer and fewer longer ongoing series, makes it harder to maintain the habit of collecting. Marvel is definitely in that role."

Dan Buckley replied "I think the days of having a 500-issue run is probably a reach, but we are looking at having less limited series and more ongoing, with all our characters. I'm not going to say there won't be limited series, but I am at the moment approving some series for 10 issues at a time, not 4 or 5. Hopefully, I can get to 15 or 20. That is the intent. Because, to be honest, it's a lot of work on our editorial staff, too, to restart books all the time; there's a lot of work on our marketing staff, to re-market a book coming out. It's to the benefit of everyone to figure this out."

So looking at the most recent solicitations, let's see how many issues Scarlet Witch manages to get out of the door, shall we? Possibly the new Agatha Harkness TV series might help. And maybe, just maybe, let folk know when series are ending, rather than let people make assumptions when the new solicits drop… wherefore are thou Punisher or Avengers Inc?

