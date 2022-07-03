The Very First Batman Inc From 1955, Detective Comics #215 At Auction

Batman Inc or Batman Incorporated, has become a familiar concept in the DC Universe, after being introduced by Grant Morrison in 2007. That Bruce Wayne has set up a Batman franchise around the world, so that every major city can have its own version of Batman, localised, patrolling the streets and preventing ne'erdowell-ers from causing chaos and havoc. But because this is Grant Morrison, and they do love their continuity, this concept had its predecessor over fifty years before, in Detective Comics #215. Written by Otto Binder and Edmond Hamilton, drawn by Joe Certa and Ruben Moreira with a cover by Sheldon Moldoff, it is the first appearance of The Batmen of All Nations, bringing back England's The Knight and The Squire but also Argentina's Gaucho, Italy's Legionary, France's Musketeer and Australia's Ranger. All operating in their own territories,m they feel lacking in Batman's skills, so write to him to help them improve. All invited to Gotham on the same day and given a heroes welcome by the city, they accompany Batman on a case, learning as they go, before taking those lessons home again. Later appearances would see the Batmen of All Nations renamed the International Club of Heroes, then just the Club of Heroes, and after Crisis On Infinite Earths, the Dome and were no lomger inspired by Batman but the Justice Society of America. Grant Morrison changed that back.

And a copy of those first appearances goes to auction today from Heritage Auctions, Detective Comics #215 from 1955., CGC slabbed as 3.5 and currently receiving bids totalling $87. It will go under the hammer later today.

Detective Comics #215 (DC, 1955) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white to white pages. The first appearance of the Batmen of All Nations. Batman & Robin cover by Sheldon Moldoff. Joe Certa art. CGC notes, "Tape on cover." Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $188. CGC census 6/22: 3 in 3.5, 40 higher.