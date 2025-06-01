Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: forbidden planet, gosh, london

Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In June 2025

Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In June 2025, including a Bechdel Comic Con, and the return of Drink And Draw at Gosh Comics

Article Summary Discover London comic events in June 2025, from signings to workshops for fans of all ages.

Attend unique happenings like BechdelCon, Drink and Draw at Gosh Comics, and the London Comic Mart.

Join panels, artist talks, and creator meetups at Foyles, Cartoon Museum, and more city hotspots.

Explore ongoing comic art exhibitions, zine workshops, and inclusive meetups throughout London.

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for June 2025. Including what we are dubbing BechdelCon from Foyles, the Barnes Children's Festival, a host of clumped signings and the return Drink And Draw at Gosh Comics, Forbidden Planet Camden joining the signing crowd with Dave Hill, Pride events at the Cartoon Musuem and more…

Thursday, 5th of June

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Aristotle's Cuttlefish Launch Party With Matthew Dooley, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Matthew Dooley's first long form comic, Flake, told us a tale of warring ice cream vans in the seaside town of Dobbiston, that delighted us so much it made it into our Gosh! Best of the Year list! This accolade should surely suffice, but Flake was also the winner of 2020 Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize and also a Guardian Book of the Year. Dooley's next comic set in the same fictional setting as Flake is out in June and we can't wait to dive back into Matthew's impeccable cartooning and signature humour. Back in 2020, we planned to host the launch party for Flake, which was one of the many events unfortunately was cancelled at the start of the pandemic. So we're elated to welcome Matthew back to the shop and celebrate another entry in the Dooley Verse. " Exclusive signed bookplate to accompany all sales of the comic.

Make a Zine – from Hieroglyphs to Comic Strips! Shenfield Library, Shenfield 6-6.30pm

Join us for a fun-filled workshop where you can learn to create your own zine, inspired by everything from ancient hieroglyphs to modern comic strips, we'll explore the fascinating world of visual storytelling. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just starting out, this workshop is perfect for anyone who loves art and creativity. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to unleash your imagination and create something truly special. See you there! This workshop is suitable for children aged 8+ and adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult – in this case please book a ticket for yourself and your child. Free.

Friday, 6th of June

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 7th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 11th of June

Reads June , monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Suzanne: The Jazz Age Goddess of Tennis by Tom Humberstone and use code READSJUNE25 on the Gosh website for a discount.

The Dissident Club Signing With Taha Siddiqui, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 6-7pm.

"An urgent and compelling graphic memoir about a Pakistani investigative journalist at odds with his fundamentalist family and the Pakistani military that attempts to kidnap him. In Islamabad in 2018, Pakistani investigative journalist Taha Siddiqui is kidnapped at gunpoint and barely escapes being killed. He flees the country on the first plane to France with questions left unanswered: What motivated the attack? Was the tyrannical Pakistani military involved? The Dissident Club is an action-packed graphic memoir about Islamic politics, complex family dynamics, and one man's dedication to truth and principle. With illustrator Hubert Maury, Siddiqui, winner of the prestigious journalism award Prix Albert Londres, tells the story of his intriguing life and career, beginning with his childhood in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under the stern gaze of a fundamentalist Islamic father. Siddiqui rebels against his religion, but his personal freedom is constrained by strict Islam, especially after his father joins a jihadi mosque. Following the Gulf War and then the shock caused by 9/11, Siddiqui enters university and begins his personal emancipation. He becomes a journalist, but as he reveals the crimes of the Pakistani military, he learns the hard way that journalists are moving targets. Once in Paris, he opens the Dissident Club, a bar dedicated to helping political dissidents from around the world. An expansive Pakistani coming-of-age story, The Dissident Club documents Siddiqui's experiences as a young man fighting for truth and justice against the harsh backdrop of Islamic fundamentalism and corruption."

Thursday, 12th of June

David Shenton's History of PRIDE, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm onwards,

David Shenton has been working as a cartoonist since the 1970s and his work has covered a myriad of topics including, the trials of coming out, the age of consent, family rejection, dodgy boyfriends, police swoops, queer bashers, the stern presence of HIV/AIDS, the loathsome Section 28, the friends, the outrage and the outrageous and so on, with his work truly painting a picture of queer life and queer history in Britain. David will be doing a deep dive through his archives to deliver an evening of great art and stories. Attendees are encouraged to come in their best 70s attire.

Saturday, 14th of June

Investigators: Class Action Signing With John Patrick Green, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

"John Patrick Green is a human with the human job of making books about animals with human jobs, notably the smash-hit graphic novel series InvestiGators. John is definitely a multiple New York Times-bestselling human author and not just a bunch of animals in a trench coat pretending to have a human job. With over a million copies of InvestiGators in print, John is a successful human being with only two hands and a normal amount of fur. He lives in a Brooklyn apartment that doesn't allow animals other than the ones living in his head." Selection of exclusive sketch cards by John free with purchases of the book.

Dave Hill Signing Dark Regards #1, Forbidden Planet Camden, 2-3pm

"From the honestly pretty impressive mind of multi-hyphenate writer-comedian-actor-musician Dave Hill (Tasteful Nudes) and breakout artist Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place) comes the SHOCKINGLY TRUE, TERRIFYINGLY HILARIOUS, AND ONLY MODESTLY EXAGGERATED tale of how one stand-up comedian forged a secret online identity as America's first true black metal icon… and accidentally started an international incident that almost wiped Gary, Indiana, off the map!

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 17th of June

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in-person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Thursday, 19th of June

The Compleat Angler Launch Party With Gareth Brookes, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

"Following Brookes' similarly ambitious The Dancing Plague, this adaptation is lovingly rendered in both linocut engraving and hand-drawn pen-and-ink to contrast the meditative and the instructional in Walton's writing. As a guidebook on how to fish, this 350-year-old manual makes the perfect gift for any angling enthusiast, and its reflective writing connects with post-pandemic desires for calm, mindful pursuits and a return to nature. Linocut bookplates to accompany the book, signed and exclusive to Gosh.

Friday, 20th of June

Colossive Cartographies 5th Birthday Bash, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Colossive Press are proud to be celebrating five years – and 66 issues (and counting) – of their Colossive Cartographies series with a birthday bash. Colossive Cartographies is a collaborative book arts project that uses a format called the Turkish map fold. This creates a neat little hand-folded A6 zine that pops open into a tactile, interactive A4 treat. Guest list includes Olivia Sullivan, Sean Azzopardi, Jane Gibbens Murphy, Victoria Sellar, David Bray, Lucy Sullivan, Gareth Hopkins, Tom Murphy, Henry & Stan Miller, Peony Gent, Tim Bird, Miranda Smart, Simon Russell, Hannah Lee Miller, Patrick Wray, Aleesha Nandhra, Bungaloworld, Chiara Ambrosio, Douglas Shaw, Ed Pinsent, Yolanta Gawlik, Lior Locher, Joe Stone, Wallis Eates, Hayley Gullen, Judy Powell, John Bently (Liver & Lights), Julian Payne, Harriet Merry, Lily Zee Hughes, Davidt Dunlop

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 21st of June

Cape Graphic Novels Mini-Con with Alison Bechdel, Foyles Bookshop, Soho, 1-8.30pm

Conversation, industry insight and a star appearance from an icon, at a very special Cape Graphic Novels Mini-Con, presented at Foyles

1-2pm. Observational humour and life writing: Becky Barnicoat, Matthew Dooley & Simone Lia . Matthew Dooley (Flake, Aristotle's Cuttlefish), Becky Barnicoat (Cry When the Baby Cries) and Simone Lia (Fluffy, How To Make Life Better When It Feels Like Its Getting Worse) discuss humour in their work and their unique approaches to life writing in comics.

. Matthew Dooley (Flake, Aristotle's Cuttlefish), Becky Barnicoat (Cry When the Baby Cries) and Simone Lia (Fluffy, How To Make Life Better When It Feels Like Its Getting Worse) discuss humour in their work and their unique approaches to life writing in comics. 2:30-3:30pm, Storyboarding workshop with Dominique Duong. Dominique Duong's debut graphic novel will be published with Jonathan Cape in 2027, but she's already an accomplished zine-maker and artist. At this workshop, she'll be sharing her expert tips and tricks for creating a dynamic storyboard and finessing your comics. Bring some pen and paper!

Dominique Duong's debut graphic novel will be published with Jonathan Cape in 2027, but she's already an accomplished zine-maker and artist. At this workshop, she'll be sharing her expert tips and tricks for creating a dynamic storyboard and finessing your comics. Bring some pen and paper! 4-5pm Getting published: An industry panel with the Cape team. A behind-the-scenes guide to getting your graphic novel published led by the publishing team at Jonathan Cape, alongside agent James Spackman and celebrated graphic novelist Isabel Greenberg.

A behind-the-scenes guide to getting your graphic novel published led by the publishing team at Jonathan Cape, alongside agent James Spackman and celebrated graphic novelist Isabel Greenberg. 5:30-6:30pm. Writing Women & Hidden Histories: Anna Trench & Miriam Gold. Debut graphic novelists Anna Trench (Florrie: A Football Love Story) and Miriam Gold (Elena: A Hand Made Life) reflect on their experiences of getting published, and the hidden stories of remarkable women they've chosen to tell.

Debut graphic novelists Anna Trench (Florrie: A Football Love Story) and Miriam Gold (Elena: A Hand Made Life) reflect on their experiences of getting published, and the hidden stories of remarkable women they've chosen to tell. 7-8pm. An Evening with Alison Bechdel. The beloved creator of Fun Home and Dykes to Watch Out For joins us for a UK-exclusive evening of conversation about her latest graphic novel, Spent, and her iconic career to date.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 22nd of June

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, 11am-noon £5, noon-2pm £2, 2-4pm Free

The Brothers McLeod Barnes Methodist Church, Barnes, 1.30-2.30pm

Meet the BAFTA-award winning brothers Myles and Greg AKA The Brothers McLeod as they introduce you to the wacky world of the Knight Sir Louis, the bravest knight there ever was. Create your very own knight's tale in this event packed with drawing, comics, reading aloud in silly voices, and lots and lots of laughs. Suitable for ages 6+

Skateboard Drawing Club with Ed Syder, Barnes Methodist Church Hall , Barnes, 3-4.30pm

Develop and design your own comic book character with illustrator and zine maker, Ed Syder (Thrasher Magazine, Santa Cruz, Emerica, Secret Curb Club) and then paint them onto your own recycled skate deck which you get to take home.

Louie Stowell – Loki Day, Kitson Hall, Barnes 4-5pm

Join World Book Day author and Norse myths superfan Louie Stowell for this hilarious event based on her smash hit series starring the mighty trickster god, Loki. There will be live drawing and fun tips for creating your own comics, as well as some cool facts about Norse gods and pranking like Loki! Suitable for ages 7+

Wednesday, 25th of June

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Thursday, 26th of June

Coming Home: Panel Discussion, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm on.

To celebrate the publication of Issue 2 of Coming Home, during the 25th anniversary year of the lifting of the 'gay ban' in the Armed Forces, the Cartoon Museum are proud to host a panel discussion exploring the process of making this timely comic. The panel will feature the creative team from Re-Live, alongside the veteran storytellers, and artists Ed Firth, AJ O'Neill and Anna Readman.

Friday, 27th of June

Drink and Draw with Dominique Duong, Mark Stafford and Lucy Sullivan, Gosh Comics 6pm/Royal George pub 7pm-9pm, Soho

An evening of drawing with our guest comic artists, all while having a few drinks together, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Mark Stafford, our resident cartoonist, will be a regular face at the monthly event, being joined by two guest artists every time. Start with three short rounds of drawing, with each guest artist setting their own drawing theme. Gosh! will have the artists work on sale and may even have some prizes for their favourite drawings! We will likely wrap up by 9pm, but staying afterwards to continue the fun is more than welcome.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 28th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Ongoing Exhibitions

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 7th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

After the Darkness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 29th June.

A special display to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day shining a light on veterans' service and their memories of VE Day, brought to life through wonderful evocative recreations drawn by illustrator and long-term supporter of Blind Veterans UK, Martin Impey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!