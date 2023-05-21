Thompson & McComsey's Project Riese in Mad Cave August 2023 Solicits Zac Thompson and Jeff McComsey have a brand new series launching from Mad Cave Studios in their August 2023 solicitations, Project Riese

Zac Thompson and Jeff McComsey have a brand new series launching from Mad Cave Studios in August, Project Riese as a post-World War II action-adventure across. Here's the solicit as well as everything else from Mad Cave Studios in their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, including Under The Influence, You've Been Cancelled, Monomyth, Exorcists Never Die, Monomyth, Hunt Kill Repeat and A Legacy Of Violence.

PROJECT RIESE #1 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF MCCOMSEY

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231944

JUN231945 – PROJECT RIESE #1 (OF 6) CVR B RUS WOOTON – 4.99

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

It's 1952. The wound WWII inflicted on the world is still fresh. Sam Safdie and his ragtag group of treasure hunters have been searching for the fabled map of the Owl Mountains for years…and they finally found it. Their journey leads them to a massive war complex that hides both unknown horrors and a fortune in gold. However, the deeper they travel, the more they realize the complex has developed a life of its own and that some secrets are better left buried in the past.

Project Riese is an action-packed adventure/sci-fi tale perfect for fans of Uncharted, Overlord, and The Keep.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNDER THE INFLUENCE #2 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231946

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

That's not ketchup. That's blood. Cara's investigation into the Hot Dog Party is at risk of being compromised. How does the internet-meme-turned-cult-leader, Paul Kozac, already know who she is? How can she keep her F.B.I. cover as a teacher's assistant intact now that a college student is dying in a hospital because of her? Like and subscribe to find out!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

YOUVE BEEN CANCELLED #3 (OF 4) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231947

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Kevin Castaniero

The world's number one Canceller, Roland Endo, has been cancelled and therefore targeted for death. The system that is in place for voting who should be cancelled was hacked to place a target on his back. Now, Roland must find out who wants him dead…while trying to survive being hunted down by the world's second-best Canceller!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONOMYTH #4 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231948

(W) David Hazan (A) Cecillia Lo Valvo (CA) Juan Doe

The wizards learn the truth about their lineage. The end result is a terrifying showdown as the castle pits them against one another. Tempers flare and magic flies as friends become foes. Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #5 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231949

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Greed has been exorcized, but it's left behind a souvenir: a single shimmering, gilded dagger for two combat exorcists. No matter what they say, both Syd Miller and Ellen Blair believe themselves more deserving, and whoever doesn't get the blade will find themselves an easy target for the next demonic sin protecting the Hellscraper: Envy. And while Syd's already prostrated himself before Ellen on this quest, now that it's Ellen's turn…and she's not sure she's got it in her. Ellen's had her guard up for so long that she's not sure she remembers how to let it down-even if it's the only path to victory!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT #6 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231950

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

(END OF ARC) After what was a brutal and bloody family feud, Artemis prepares for her assault on Olympus with revenge on her mind! Ancient secrets are revealed and an Olmypian-sized twist awaits that you absolutely cannot miss! Bonds will be broken and mended in this fast-paced, emotional issue of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by Ryan Kincaid.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #8 (OF 12) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231951

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

(END OF ARC) Dr. Patel is left broken after what he did and Cayce is made to witness his madness go far beyond measure. Meanwhile, Nick remembers a vital moment from his childhood and is taken by a local to a less than ideal situation. A Legacy of Violence is 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MARIKO BETWEEN WORLDS GN

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231952

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Liana Kanga

This out of this world rom-com is straight out of the year 2099, but speaks to a feeling that time will never change. The fear of loss. Artist Liana Kangas teams up with author Matthew Erman to create a world of lust and stardust. Find yourself navigating the human condition with the most out of this galaxy characters. Mariko Between Worlds is a realistic down to earth graphic novel completely off the wall swarming with magic portals and sexy aliens.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DAHLIA IN THE DARK TP VOL 01

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUN231953

(W) Joe Corallo (A / CA) Andrea Milana

A washed up hitman, Donny Dahlia, takes one last job transporting a package cross country in the hopes of seeing his estranged daughter again. Little does he know this job is going to get him caught in the middle of a war between the fairy realms that could determine the fate of humankind. Dahlia in the Dark is a fast-paced, action, fantasy thriller about family and hidden truths. Ringo award winner and Eisner nominated author Joe Corallo joins rising star artist Andrea Milana for an all-original mini-series that will take readers on one wild ride!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 17.99

