Those Not Afraid #4 Preview: Who's the Biggest Psycho?

In Those Not Afraid #4, serial killers learn there's always a bigger fish in the pond, as a new murderous menace arrives to challenge their body count. Check out the preview.

Those Not Afraid #4

by Kyle Starks & Patrick Piazzalunga & Glenn Fabry & Marco Brakko, cover by Jim Campbell

Just when our serial killer leads thought it was safe having escaped the police—a new menace has arrived in a madman far, far worse than Daniel or Mark. One who's desperate to break the state record for kills in bulk. Join us for the final issue of Those Not Afraid and find out what happens when monsters meet real monsters and the final fate for our protagonists. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801338200411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

76156801338200421 – Those Not Afraid #4 (CVR B) (Patrick Piazzalunga) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

