Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast In Batman #148 (Spoilers)

This is how Tim Drake last looked back in Batman #146. Ruminating on reality - did this android Batman really have Bruce Wayne's mind?

And this is how he has looked out of the shadows of late…

…and as a new figure from Todd McFarlane.

But it looks like he is getting a new costume, for Batman #148, out this Tuesday, with Tim Drake going up against the False Damian Wayne Robin created by the Zur-En-Arrh Batman and cloned from Bruce Wayne himself. As False Robin says…

So Tim Drake has dropped the Robin Redbreast (which I don't know if anyone has called it before, but they really should, like Superman's red underwear) and gained a bigger face mask to cover his cheeks. And dropping the bright yellow entirely. Is that armour instead of the gloves with fins?

Is there time for Todd McFarlane's new toy to reflect this? Or might we get a variant? Batman #148 by Chip Zdarky and Jorge Jimenez is published on Tuesday,

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024 BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024 BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Denys Cowan, Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024 BATMAN #151 CVR G GABRIELE DELL OTTO BATMAN 85TH ANNIVERSARY CARD STOCK VAR (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Gabriele Dell Otto

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! A device critical to Amanda Waller's plans is hidden on a remote, highly protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn't what they expect, and getting off the island turns out to be the least of their problems! Plus: a backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City when Arkham is unlocked and the Bat-family are nowhere to be found. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

