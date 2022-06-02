Tim Seeley, Fran Galán Conjure 1980s Satanic Panic with The Roadie

Dark Horse Comics announced plans to publish The Roadie by Tim Seeley and Fran Galán, described in their press release as "combining the likes of HELLBOY, PREACHER, and the music video from GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS." Which sounds like an almost perfect combination that could have only been improved if it replaced the music video for Girls, Girls, Girls with the music video for Looks That Kill. But that's splitting hairs. The point is it's as formidable a concept for a comic as any, and it's coming to your local comic book store this September.

From the press release:

Dark Horse Comics is proud to present the new dark horror action series The Roadie. From creators Tim Seeley (The Occultist, Hack/Slash, Revival) and Fran Galan (Lucky Devil) comes this horror saga about nostalgia, heavy metal music, hell, and redemption. More than thirty-five years after his heyday, a former heavy metal roadie must return to the backroads of America to do a job he thought he'd retired from: exorcist. But this time, he's not saving groupies and drunk bassists. He's trying to save his daughter.

Seeley had the following to say about The Roadie:

I wanted to tell the story of the 'unsung hero' of the 80s Satanic Panic era… the roadies who supported all those metal bands, not only by tuning their guitars, but by casting out the horrific demons they accidentally summoned with backwards lyrics and screaming riffs. Joe D. is the seventh son of a seventh son, and though once he stood next to greatness, he now wallows in obscurity…. until he gets called upon to return to a past he thought he'd left far behind. THE ROADIE is part Hack/Slash, part Revival, and all heart, with Fran Galan doing some absolutely rockin' art.

The Roadie #1 will be in comic shops on September 28th, 2022.