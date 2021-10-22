Titan's 25 Years Of Paul McGann Doctor Who in January 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics has decided that their Two Doctors and Two Roses crossover, Empire Of The Wolf with the Eighth and Eleventh Doctors, and the Rose and Bad Wolf Rose in conflict. And apparently, it is twenty-five years since that first, ill-fated Paul McGann Americanised Doctor Who pilot from Fox TV that never happened. Thankfully the Big Finish versions did. Here's the January 2022 issue of Doctor Who: Empire Of The Wolf and everything else from Gun Honey to Life Is Strange in the Titan Comics January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #3 CVR A CARLINI

TITAN COMICS

NOV211730

NOV211731 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #3 CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

NOV211732 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #3 CVR C GLASS – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Priscilla Petraites

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EIGHTH DOCTOR'S DEBUT!

Rose Tyler must work with the Doctors eleven and eight to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUN HONEY TP VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV211708

NOV211709 – GUN HONEY TP VOL 01 PX ED (MR) – 17.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

THE WEAPON YOU NEED, WHERE YOU NEED IT, WHEN YOU NEED IT, SHE'LL GET IT!

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the escape of a brutal criminal, weapons expert Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government to find the man she set loose and bring him down!

Collects issues #1-4.

From Edgar Award Winning Writer Charles Ardai – Founder of Hard Case Crime.

TV Series Now In Development!

"CHARLES ARDAI IS A VERY SMART AND VERY COOL FELLOW." – STEPHEN KING

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 17.99

GUN HONEY #1-4 PHOTO PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV211710

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Photo

THE WEAPON YOU NEED, WHERE YOU NEED IT, WHEN YOU NEED IT, SHE'LL GET IT!

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the escape of a brutal criminal, weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government to find the man she set loose and bring him down!

Collects issues #1-4 photo variants starring model Kate Maxx – #1 photo variant exclusive with this pack!

From Edgar Award Winning Writer Charles Ardai – Founder Of Hard Case Crime.

TV Series Now In Development!

"CHARLES ARDAI IS A VERY SMART AND VERY COOL FELLOW." – STEPHEN KING

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 17.99

JUNCTION HC

TITAN COMICS

NOV211711

(W) Norm Konyu (A / CA) Norm Konyu

DEBUT GRAPHIC NOVEL BY ACCLAIMED CARTOON NETWORK ANIMATOR NORM KONYU!

When a missing child, Lucas Jones, reappears after an absence of 12 years, the brief moment of joy is clouded by mystery. Where has he been? Where is his father who disappeared at the same time? And how is it possible that Lucas is still 11 years old?

NORM KONYU'S THE JUNCTION IS PROBABLY MY FAVORITE GRAPHIC NOVEL. GORGEOUS IN EVERY WAY"

– JORDAN ROBERTS (WRITER OF BIG HERO 6, MARCH OF THE PENGUINS)

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 29.99

COWBOY BEBOP #2 CVR A TONG

TITAN COMICS

NOV211712

NOV211713 – COWBOY BEBOP #2 CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

NOV211714 – COWBOY BEBOP #2 CVR C IANNICIELLO – 3.99

NOV211715 – COWBOY BEBOP #2 CVR D COLOR BLANK SKETCH VAR – 3.99

NOV211716 – COWBOY BEBOP #2 CVR E 5 COPY TONG INCV – 3.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Lamar Mathurin (CA) Andy Tong

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

New Netflix series starring John Cho (STAR TREK), Mustafa Shakir (LUKE CAGE) and Daniela Pinada (JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM).

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COWBOY BEBOP MAKING OF NETFLIX SERIES HC

TITAN COMICS

NOV211717

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

Official companion book to the Netflix TV series featuring concept art, sketches, behind-the-scenes photography and interviews with cast and crew.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 39.95

HEN KAI PAN TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

NOV211718

(W) Eldo Yoshimizu (A / CA) Eldo Yoshimizu

ANCIENT GODS FIGHT A DESPERATE BATTLE TO SAVE THE EARTH FROM ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION!

Dismayed by the havoc wreaked on the Earth by humankind, its five guardian spirits decide to act. But as they argue amongst themselves on what the judgement should be, one enraged spirit, Nila, becomes determined to take matters into her own hands.

FROM THE CREATOR OF THE ACCLAIMED MANGA EPIC RYUKO!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 14.99

LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST TP VOL 06

TITAN COMICS

NOV211722

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Claudia Leonardi (CA) Emma Vieceli

THE HEART- WRENCHING COLLECTED EDITION CONCLUDING MAX & CHLOE'S EPIC COMICS JOURNEY!

ALSO FEATURES FAN FAVORITE CHARACTERS STEPH GINGRICH AND VICTORIA CHASE FROM THE ORIGINAL GAME!

Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #11 CVR A YOSHITANI (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV211727

NOV211728 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #11 CVR B MEAD (MR) – 3.99

NOV211729 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #11 CVR C HERVAS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

ASH IS ON THE RUN AGAIN as replicant cult leader Yotun orders his army of fanatical super-human followers to kill her.

Will she be able to protect the ones she loves?

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #1 NEWSSTA

TITAN COMICS

NOV211735

NOV211733 – STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #1 PX ED – 12.99

NOV211734 – STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #1 HC – 19.99

(W) Titan

A deluxe collector's edition exploring the second season of the acclaimed Star Wars TV show, now streaming on Disney+.

This special edition celebrates the action-packed second season of The Mandalorian by producers Jon Favereau and Dave Filoni, and starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, with Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

This collector's edition includes stunning artwork from chapters 1-4, featuring the creatures, bounty hunters, heroes and villains as seen in the hit series.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #208 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

NOV211739

NOV211740 – STAR WARS INSIDER #208 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

From R2D2 and C3PO to Cal Kestis' robot buddy BD-1, we find out how droid sidekicks have made the galaxy far, far away a better place.

Interview with Daniel Jose Older (New York Times Bestselling Author) on The High Republic.

Exclusive fiction! An all-new Star Wars: The High Republic story by Justina Ireland!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PEANUTS TP ITS A DOGS LIFE CHARLIE BROWN 1960 – 1962

TITAN COMICS

NOV211741

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

THIS BOOK IS A FACSIMILE EDITION OF THE 13TH PEANUTS PAPERBACK EDITION AND COLLECTS TOGETHER THE 128 OF THE BEST CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS TAKEN FROM THE YEARS 1960 – 1962.

A wonderful collection of vintage Peanuts strips from the 1960s. Featuring not only all your favourite charactes, like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, and Schroeder; but introducing, not one but TWO new characters! For the first time ever meet Charlie Brown's little sister, Sally and new girl in the neighbourhood, Frieda. Join them as they tackle the problems of baseball, the Mad Punter, tree climbing dogs and Beethoven's birthday.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 7.99

FURTHER ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES REVENGE SC NOVEL

TITAN BOOKS

NOV211747

(W) David Stuart Davies

A brand-new Sherlock Holmes mystery from acclaimed Sherlockian author David Stuart Davies, featuring the return of the sinister Moriarty gang…

When Professor James Moriarty plunged over the Reichenbach Falls the world believed that Sherlock Holmes was also dead. Three years later, Holmes has returned – but so, too, has a deadly threat. With Moriarty's criminal empire still very much alive, Holmes and Watson are forced to ask themselves if their greatest foe really did perish…

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 14.95