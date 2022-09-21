Today's Edge Of Spider-Verse Has A Song For Its Spinstress

Irene Sankoff and David Hein are the writers of the Broadway/West End musical Comics From Away, and David Hein also writes today's Edge Of Spider-Verse story, Once Upon A Spider: The Spinstress Princess, looking at a version of Spider-Man from a different universe who is, basically, a Disney Princess. With a penchant for breaking out into song.

David Hein tweeted;

"SO excited to share what the first two pages of my Spinstress comic SOUND like! @Marvel asked for a Disney Princess version of @SpiderMan … and so obviously she had to sing! Produced by @zackzadek and featuring real-life Princess (Jasmine in Aladdin) @ArielleJacobs on vocals!"

And yes, they really did it. Listen and read along...

"Also featuring amazing Disney-inspired art by @LucianoVecchio & stunning colors by @ReberVision & spectacular cover art by Helen Chen! Huge thanks to editor @nick_lowe_ & @DanSlott , writer of other #EdgeoftheSpiderVerse stories & Spider-Man – which you need to check out!

"You can find Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 (featuring many other incredible stories by @MizTeeFranklin @DanSlott @BlumJordan ) THIS WEDNESDAY in your local comic shop or here."

Oh and you get a little bonus unsung, unspun reprise later…

All that and a Spider-Man who is also a car- you'll believe a Spider-Mobile can speak, think and drive up walls.

Disney Spider-Man/Cars crossover anyone?

