Transformers: Last Bot Standing #2 Preview: Lights Out!

Rodimus takes Cybertronian responsibility for Universal climate change in this preview of Transformers: Last Bot Standing #2. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: LAST BOT STANDING #2

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Nick Roche (A) E. J. Su (CA) Nick Roche

After ages of isolation, the Last Bot meets with the Visitors, the last straggling survivors of a dying race and the greatest threat Donnokt's ever seen. But how will the locals react to not only mysterious Visitors from the stars but also a robot in disguise in their midst?

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

