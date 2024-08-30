Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: comics journal, Tucker Stone

Tucker Stone, New Communications & Marketing Director at Fantagraphics

Tucker Stone has been hired as the new Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at Fantagraphics.

Article Summary Tucker Stone hired as Executive Director of Communications & Marketing at Fantagraphics.

Stone's notable career includes roles at Nobrow, Consortium, and Astra Publishing House.

Eric Reynolds praises Stone's extensive industry experience and dedication to comics.

Gary Groth commends Stone's editorial judgment and commitment to Fantagraphics' mission.

Tucker Stone has been hired as the new Executive Director of Communications & Marketing at Fantagraphics, after previously working as US Sales and Marketing Director at Nobrow, Client Marketing Manager at Consortium Book Sales & Distribution, and Executive Editor at Astra Publishing House. He was managing partner of Bergen Street Comics, the fondly remembered comic book store in Brooklyn, and Editor of The Comics Journal, for Fantagraphics, for which he won an Eisner Award in 2018.

He recently served as the President of USBBY, the US chapter of the International Board for Books for Young People, and is the sole US member currently nominated for that organization's Executive Committee.

Tucker Stone: "The dirty little secret of comics is that if you lack the skill to make comic books, there is no greater job than being the person who gets to tell the world about them. I have spent the entirety of my adult life as a devoted reader of the cartoonists that Fantagraphics publishes, and to have the opportunity to join that team and be a part of the greatest comics publishing company in the medium's history is the most exciting career change I could imagine."

Eric Reynolds, Vice President of Fantagraphics: "I've known Tucker for 15 years, since he was a managing partner of Bergen St. Comics, which hosted many a Fantagraphics event in its heyday. I've watched him carve a career in comics that not only covers virtually every facet of the industry — retailing, publishing, distribution, editorial, marketing, etc. — but also do so with integrity and a sincere love for the medium and desire to make comics better. He is going to be a tremendous asset and I'm absolutely thrilled to have him on board." said

Fantagraphics Publisher Gary Groth: "Tucker co-edited The Comics Journal website for several years, during which time I got to know him, and admire his keen editorial judgment and mature aesthetic appreciation of the comics medium. Tucker's belief in our mandate —making the world safe for art comics— here at Fantagraphics, not to mention his ferocious competence and clear-eyed professionalism, will make him an important addition to our staff, and I welcome him to our quixotic mission."

Tucker Stone succeeded Jacq Cohen in the position.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!