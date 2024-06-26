Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jacq Cohen

Jacq Cohen Leaves Fantagraphics After 14 Years for Tapas Entertainment

Jacq Cohen has moved from Fantagraphics in Seattle to join Tapas as their Director of Public Relations & Marketing in Los Angeles.

Jacq Cohen has moved from Fantagraphics in Seattle to join webtoon publisher Tapas as their Director of Public Relations & Marketing this month in Los Angeles. Where she says she will "lead the development and execution of comprehensive PR and marketing strategies that elevate our brand in the digital comics industry. My role allows me to leverage my storytelling skills and strategic approach to media relations to create campaigns that enhance Tapas Entertainment's visibility and engagement with diverse audiences… I lead the development and execution of comprehensive PR and marketing strategies that elevate our brand in the digital comics industry. My role allows me to leverage my storytelling skills and strategic approach to media relations to create campaigns that enhance Tapas Entertainment's visibility and engagement with diverse audiences."

After graduating from the University of California in Santa Cruz with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature, Jacq Cohen began working as a Publicist for Top Shelf Productions in Portland after serving as an intern between 2006 and 2007. Headhunted by Dark Horse Comics, she was their Publicity Coordinator from 2007 to 2009, which included their relaunch of the manhwa/Korean comics publishing line and campaigns with My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way for Umbrella Academy comics. In 2009, she was headhunted again and swapped coasts to work for Fantagraphics for over 14 years as Director of Publicity & Promotions and Executive Director of Marketing, Communications, & Publicity. She has also worked as a part-time Communications & Fundraising Director for Special Bunny Rescue from 2010 to 2021.

Tapas was founded in 2012 as a webcomics publisher and reader bought by South Korean company Kakao in 2021 as a rival to Webtoon. Jacq Cohen's role will be to increase their growth in the USA, and she says that she was "honoured to be on the front line of the K-Comics movement and to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the comics medium".

