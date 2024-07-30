Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, robert downey jr

Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery

The previously hidden Ultimates #4 Cover from Marvel Comics Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery...

Article Summary New Ultimates #4 cover suggests deeper connections between Robert Downey Jr. and Doctor Doom's role in Doomsday.

Deniz Camp hints at the significance of Ultimates #4 for understanding Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Cover art reveals Doctor Doom as The Maker, pointing to an intriguing twist involving Ultimate Reed Richards.

Explorations of Doom's experiments with replicating the Fantastic Four heightens anticipation for the comic's release.

The hype for The Ultimates #4 for the 4th of September and what it will mean for Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movie, renamed Doomsday, continues. Previously, writer Deniz Camp stated, "If you want to understand Robert Downey Jr. as Doom, you MUST read The Ultimates #4 on Sept 4th. (or whenever it comes out)". And now the previously hidden variant cover to the comic in question by Francesco Mobili has been posted, and it seems rather… revelatory. What do you think?

Featuring Doctor Doom lifting back a disguise as The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards. Maybe, it could well be symbolic. The Ultimates is part of the Ultimate line from Marvel Comics, that reimagines a Marvel universe if an evil version of Mister Fantastic from another universe had messed about with time and denied it of superheroes. And had taken that universe's version of Reed Richards, imprisoned him and turned him into Doctor Doom. We have seen, though, that this Doom has been experimenting with creating a Fantastic Four, using mice. And they seem to appear on the main cover of The Ultimates #4.

ULTIMATES #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240730

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE FATE OF THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR! Doom's years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards! And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he's got…nRated T+In Shops: Sep 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99

What this means for Robert Downey Jr,. Tony Stark, Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, if anything, well, I guess we will have to wait for September. And Deniz Camp has continued to do an amazing job of promoting the comic book…

