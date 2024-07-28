Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Deniz camp, robert downey jr, sdcc, ultimates

Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in a Month

Marvel writer Deniz Camp promises to explain how Robert Downey Jr will work as the new Doctor Doom, in a month's time.

So Robert Downey Jr, is to play Doctor Doom in the new Avengers movie, renamed Doomworld after having had a Kang-ectomy, and replacing one felon with another. But what does this all mean for audiences? How will it work? Someone at Marvel has an answer and they are Deniz Camp . The big new hot writer in comics right now. He writes The Ultimates at Marvel Comics and is expected to be announced as the writer of Absolute Martian Manhunter for DC Comics' new Absolute Universe line, possibly later today. And it is in his capacity as writer of The Ultimates, the revival of the comic book that basically kicked off the look and feel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that he makes this bold claim on social media. "If you want to understand Robert Downey Jr. as Doom, you MUST read Ultimates 4 onSept 4th. (or whenever it comes out)"

It is indeed the 4th of September, Deniz. The Ultimates #4 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. With a solicitation that reads "THE FATE OF THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR! Doom's years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards! And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he's got…"

The Ultimates is part of the Ultimate line from Marvel Comics, that reimagines a Marvel universe if an evil version of Mister Fantastic from another universe had messed about with time and denied it of superheroes. And had taken that universe's version of Reed Richards, imprisoned him and turned him into Doctor Doom. We have seen, though, that this Doom has been experimenting with creating a Fantastic Four, using mice. And they seem to appear on the cover of The Ultimates #4.

What this means for Robert Downey Jr,. Tony Stark, Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, well, I guess we will have to wait for September. And Deniz Camp has done an amazing job of promoting the comic book…

