The Umbrella Academy Returns In June 2025 With "Plan B"

Creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are bringing back The Umbrella Academy with a new series, "Plan B," which will launch in June from Dark Horse Comics.

"This brand-new Umbrella Academy tale picks up directly after the events of Hotel Oblivion and is co-written by Way (Paranoid Gardens, Doom Patrol) and Bá (Two Brothers, Daytripper), illustrated by Bá, colored by Dave Stewart (Paranoid Gardens, Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales from Lands Unknown), and lettered by Nate Piekos (Black Hammer: Spiral City, Minor Threats). Issue #1 will feature six variant covers illustrated by a star-studded group of artists including Fabio Moon, Claire Roe, Mike del Mundo, Duncan Fegredo, David Aja, and Jill Thompson. The action-packed story of ambition, futility, and violence begins June 2025.:

After the mass release of The City's greatest foes and the chaos that followed in Hotel Oblivion, the Umbrella Academy faces their most fearsome challenge to date–their other brothers and sisters. Known only as The Sparrows, they share a different connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Mom. No one knows how to hurt each other more than family, and this powerful, ruthless brood will spare no brutality in favor of their sole objective—control and the obedient glare that comes with it.

"Telling this story with Gabriel would become, as it is today, such a special part of my life," said Way. "This is not only because we would evolve as artists— but because we had the opportunity to grow up over a pretty crazy adventure together. Each chapter of this story seems to form and coalesce into its own organism— sometimes as a screaming baby on a subway car, other times a bird kicked out of its nest— and it's because of this I am just as excited for Plan B as I was when we went on this trip together with Apocalypse Suite." "I haven't felt this excited about our story since the early days of Apocalypse Suite," added Bá. "This is Umbrella Academy at its finest. "