New Costumes For Mary Jane Watson & Knull in Marvel's Queen In Black

New costumes for Mary Jane Watson's Venom and Knull in Marvel Comics' Queen In Black May 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson debuts a new Venom symbiote suit before Marvel's major Queen In Black event in summer 2026.

Knull, the King in Black, returns with a powerful new armor powered by Light in the KNULL limited series finale.

Hela rises as the Queen in Black, forcing Mary Jane and Knull into conflict in Marvel’s upcoming crossover event.

Preview key developments and cover reveals for VENOM #259 and KNULL #5, leading to the QUEEN IN BLACK storyline.

Mary Jane Watson, Venom and Knull get new looks for this summer's Queen In Black event in the Amazing Spider-Man, Knull and Venom titles as seen in new cover reveals for Knull #5, on sale in May, and Venom #259, on sale in June, before the Queen in Black makes her move…

"This summer, HELA conquers the Marvel Universe in QUEEN IN BLACK, an all-new crossover event spinning out of the current run of Venom by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez and the newly launched Knull limited series by Ewing, Tom Waltz and Juanan Ramírez. Ahead of QUEEN IN BLACK's official announcement, fans can check out upcoming covers for both VENOM and KNULL that reveal key developments for the event, including all-new costumes for Mary Jane Watson, cementing her bond with the Venom symbiote, and Knull, befitting the God of the Abyss' all-new power source—LIGHT.

"Spinning out of Peter, MJ, and Venom's confrontation in May's VENOM #258, Mary Jane's new costume debuts in VENOM #259 this June. In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! Now that her secret is out, MJ fully embraces her symbiote strength, leading to a BIG change for Venom and MJ's bond!

"MJ's new look represents a 'levelling up' of sorts," Ewing explained. "After her most serious challenge as Venom so far, it represents a reassessment of her relationship with the symbiote – just in time for an even bigger threat looming on the horizon."

KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/13

LET THERE BE LIGHT! In KNULL #5, the final issue of the series, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes upgraded for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, Hela of Asgard, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! VENOM #259

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

On Sale 6/17

Ryan Stegman's KNULL #5 cover along with his original design sheet for Knull's new armor and Carlos Gómez's VENOM #258-259 covers along with R.B. Silva's design sheet for Mary Jane's new symbiote suit.

