Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: David Broughton, fred hembeck, Shaman Kane, Tomorrow Girl

Shaman Kane Gets Resurrected in Antarctic's August 2026 Full Solicits

David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a Resurrection, and Fred Hembeck draws Tomorrow Girl in Antarctic Press' August 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Antarctic Press' August 2026 full solicits launch Shaman Kane Resurrection #1, reviving David John Broughton's exorcist.

Tomorrow Girl #21 wraps its Public Domain arc, with a standout Fred Hembeck variant cover adding all-ages appeal.

August 2026 Antarctic Press solicits also feature Exciting Comics, Cryptid Corps, Furrlough, Legacy and Spy Bunnies.

Trade highlights in Antarctic Press' August 2026 full solicits include Critter Vol. 2 and the Pounds of Power graphic novel.

David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a new mini-series launching from Antarctic Press in their August 2026 solicits and solicitations. As well as Fred Hembeck drawing Tomorrow Girl…

SHAMAN KANE RESURRECTION #1 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) David John Broughton

Antarctic Press's interstellar exorcist rises again in a new miniseries! Tasked with investigating a series of supernatural murders on his home planet Gefion, Kane arrives to find that the ghosts of his past have returned to haunt him. Can Kane overcome what awaits him, or will history repeat itself?

$5.99 8/19/2026

(W/A/CA) David John Broughton Antarctic Press's interstellar exorcist rises again in a new miniseries! Tasked with investigating a series of supernatural murders on his home planet Gefion, Kane arrives to find that the ghosts of his past have returned to haunt him. Can Kane overcome what awaits him, or will history repeat itself? $5.99 8/19/2026 EXCITING COMICS #62

(W) Larry Stahl (A/CA) Gianmaria Orlandi

Gen-Z burnout Maxwell Allen Nier is handed a sense of purpose after the death of his retired superhero grandmother "Whiz-Woman," who bequeaths him the superpowers she once used to fight injustice. Can Max live up to her legacy?

$4.99 7/6/2026

CRITTER TP VOL 02

(W) Tom Hutchison (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Owen Gieni

Collects Critter #5-9. Critter finds herself with Purrrfection, a catgirl-themed super group who seem to be more interested in their social media influence than their community influence. As she's introduced to the media, Critter finds that she may be connected to a spirit from the afterlife, the ghost of the very same person she has replaced on this new team!

$19.99 8/19/2026

CRYPTID CORPS #4 (OF 6) CVR A MAX BERTOLINI

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini

After an emergency crash landing, the Corps faces mounting pressure from within and without—until a quiet moment of unexpected connection is shattered by Cold's forces closing in.????????????????

$4.99 8/12/2026

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini After an emergency crash landing, the Corps faces mounting pressure from within and without—until a quiet moment of unexpected connection is shattered by Cold's forces closing in.???????????????? $4.99 8/12/2026 CRYPTID CORPS #4 (OF 6) CVR B MAX BERTOLINI VAR

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini

Antarctic Press provides a close encounter of the awesome kind with this variant cover by series artist Max Bertolini! No need to stake out Area 51 to abduct a copy for yourself—just reserve one today at your local or online retailer!

$9.99 8/12/2026

FURRLOUGH #204 CVR A HOLLY DAUGHTREY

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Holly Daughtrey

Featuring and showcasing the best in furry talent! John Holland and Ron Wilber provide more rounds of rural reptilian rascalry in a series of "Lizards" shorts, and JD Calderon and Daphne Lage continue the adventure and intrigue of "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest!"

$6.99 8/12/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Holly Daughtrey Featuring and showcasing the best in furry talent! John Holland and Ron Wilber provide more rounds of rural reptilian rascalry in a series of "Lizards" shorts, and JD Calderon and Daphne Lage continue the adventure and intrigue of "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest!" $6.99 8/12/2026 FURRLOUGH #204 CVR B KELSEY SHANNON VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Kelsey Shannon

Comics veteran and longtime Antarctic Press affiliate Kelsey Shannon drops a delightful load of anthro art for this variant cover! Can you buy it? Yes, you can! Just check at your local retailer, or go online to avoid construction work zones.

$9.99 8/12/2026

LEGACY THE FINAL CHAPTER #3 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

In the aftermath of the apocalyptic battle in New York between the alien deific "Wrath" and mankind's only defenders, the inheritors of the Ancient Legacy, the Wrath tries to strike back at the Legacy before anyone has a chance to recover. But before the Wrath assassins can focus on the youngest and most exhausted defender, four new inheritors appear. The Wrath feels its golden opportunity start to slip away, but the evil deity has a few more moves to make and more pieces of its sinister archessence to push into the fray! $4.99 8/19/2026

POUNDS OF POWER TP

(W) Lahna Turner (A/CA) Hugo Petrus

Collects Pounds of Power #1-4. Antarctic Press pays tribute to one of the big names in stand-up comedy with this graphic novel inspired by Ralphie May! Johnny is used to being background noise at his job. He fixes problems and keeps his head down. Then a classified project yanks him out of the basement tech department routine and into a world of brilliant ambition, corporate secrecy—and perhaps most importantly, a scientist who sees something in Johnny no one else ever has. As pressure builds inside the company, Johnny faces a simple, terrifying question: What if the thing that made him an easy target is exactly what makes him dangerous, valuable … maybe even heroic?

$19.99 8/26/2026

SPY BUNNIES #2 (OF 2) CVR A SHIGARI

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Erwin Prasetya (CA) Shigari

On assignment in Rome in 1965, the Spy Bunnies have unearthed a plot to steal all the Vatican's gold! Now it's a race against the clock to prevent Soviet spies from drilling into the underground vault and escaping with the treasure! Sultry spy adventure from Antarctic Press! $4.99 8/5/2026

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Erwin Prasetya (CA) Shigari On assignment in Rome in 1965, the Spy Bunnies have unearthed a plot to steal all the Vatican's gold! Now it's a race against the clock to prevent Soviet spies from drilling into the underground vault and escaping with the treasure! Sultry spy adventure from Antarctic Press! $4.99 8/5/2026 SPY BUNNIES #2 (OF 2) CVR B ERWIN PRASETYA VAR

(W) Chuck Dixon (A/CA) Erwin Prasetya

Series artist Erwin Prasetya blows it out of the water with this explosive, action-packed variant cover! Your assignment from Antarctic Press, should you choose to accept it, is to reserve your copy today!

$9.99 8/5/2026

TOMORROW GIRL #21 CVR A TERRY PARR

(W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr

The PUBLIC DOMAIN storyline reaches its rip-roaring conclusion as Tomorrow Girl and the Freedom League confront an ancient wizard intent on starting World War 3!

$4.99 8/5/2026

(W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr The PUBLIC DOMAIN storyline reaches its rip-roaring conclusion as Tomorrow Girl and the Freedom League confront an ancient wizard intent on starting World War 3! $4.99 8/5/2026 TOMORROW GIRL #21 CVR B FRED HEMBECK VAR

(W) David Furr (A) Terry Parr (CA) Fred Hembeck

Antarctic Press presents a new spin on Tomorrow Girl and the "Public Domain" characters (and not just their knees and elbows) with this glorious variant by legendary comics parody artist FRED HEMBECK!

$9.99 8/5/2026

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