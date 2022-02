Usagi Yojimbo #26 Preview: Justice of the Gods

USAGI YOJIMBO #26 IDW PUBLISHING DEC210550 (W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai Crossroads, part 2 (of 2) Usagi and Yukichi are on the trail of a murdering samurai band but have to split up when they reach a crossroad. Usagi catches up to the samurai but even he cannot stand up to six accomplished swordsmen by himself. Meanwhile, Yukichi meets up with an even greater danger! In Shops: 2/16/2022 SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.