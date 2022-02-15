Usagi Yojimbo #26 Preview: Justice of the Gods
Usagi grapples with religious extremism in this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #26, in stores Wednesday from IDW. Check out the preview below.
USAGI YOJIMBO #26
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC210550
(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai
Crossroads, part 2 (of 2)
Usagi and Yukichi are on the trail of a murdering samurai band but have to split up when they reach a crossroad. Usagi catches up to the samurai but even he cannot stand up to six accomplished swordsmen by himself. Meanwhile, Yukichi meets up with an even greater danger!
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99
