Usagi Yojimbo #26 Preview: Justice of the Gods

Usagi grapples with religious extremism in this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #26, in stores Wednesday from IDW. Check out the preview below.

USAGI YOJIMBO #26

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210550

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Crossroads, part 2 (of 2)

Usagi and Yukichi are on the trail of a murdering samurai band but have to split up when they reach a crossroad. Usagi catches up to the samurai but even he cannot stand up to six accomplished swordsmen by himself. Meanwhile, Yukichi meets up with an even greater danger!

In Shops: 2/16/2022

SRP: $3.99