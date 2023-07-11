Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Marvel Comics, Vintage Paper | Tagged: atlas, pre-code horror

Vampires and Aliens in Journey into Unknown Worlds #27, at Auction

Months before the launch of the Comics Code,1954 Marvel/Atlas release Journey Into Unknown Worlds #27 featured "Somewhere Waits the Vampire"

Journey Into Unknown Worlds was a science-fiction/horror/fantasy anthology comic book from Atlas, later known as Marvel Comics, published during the fifties which took over the numbering from Timely Comics' teen-humor series Teen Comics and ran from 1950 through to 1957. With Stan Lee writing many stories, it also included artists such as Joe Kubert, Steve Ditko, Al Williamson, Reed Crandall and Sid Check. Marvel Comics revived the series for their 80th anniversary in 2019 for a one-shot by Cullen Bunn (back when Marvel were in the Cullen Bunn business) and it is probably due a trademark revival publication any day now.

Heritage Auctions has a copy up for sale, Journey Into Unknown Worlds #27, from 1954 in VG condition with a vampire cover by Harry Anderson, from the lead story, Somewhere Waits The Vampire by Paul Reinman in which a man's heart gives out when he finds he has unintentionally killed his daughter after using silver in traps set for her vampire lover, and the vampire had already infused vampire blood into her veins. Spoilers, obviously. An Ed Good story set in the year 2534, where a human expedition to Uranus rescues the sole survivor of an attack that destroyed his civilization. They return him to Earth where they find the invaders have descended there in their absence as well. An Ed Winiarski story in which a future murderer escapes his sealed execution chamber into the past where a contemporary murderer takes his place. A John Rosenberger story in which a postal worker steals people's packages until he intercepts a bomb meant for a local ganglord. And a Sid Check story told from the perspective of a character in someone else's nightmare. It currently has bids on auction totalling $69.

Journey Into Unknown Worlds #27 (Atlas, 1954) Condition: VG. Harry Anderson vampire cover. Sid Check, Paul Reinman, and Ed Good art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $78.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!