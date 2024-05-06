Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: $3.99, 4.99, dan buckley

Marvel Comics States That You Pay $4.99 For Top Talent

Dan Buckley, President Of Marvel Entertainment stated that Marvel Comics would be emphasizing the $3.99 comic price point, over $4.99, for most issues.

When reporting on the ComicsPro Summit in Pittsburgh earlier in the year, we heard that Dan Buckley, President Of Marvel Entertainment stated that Marvel Comics would be emphasizing the $3.99 comic price point for most issues, going forward. Which represents quite a change. Though, of course, it's still not quite Todd McFarlane's Spawn titles, all still at $2.99.

ICV2 has now posted his script for the event, in which he told comic book retailers "We know that pricing is an area we need to adjust to fit your needs. We want to make it consistent for you and for your customers. The bulk of the line will be $3.99, with new #1's and 8 to 10 core titles with top talent and top characters being priced at $4.99. There will be exceptions for event books, one-shots, and anniversary books, but you will also see a more consistent pricing approach to those offerings, too."

Which of course, looking at new solicitations means that, rather cruelly but Buckley's, you can work out maybe who Marvel counts as top talent. And who does not. Here's a list of the prices and page counts from the July 2024 Marvel solicitations. The titles that have a premium price for their page count, aside from event books and one-shots, are the Ultimate books, the Star Wars books, Vengeance Of The Moon Knight, Daredevil, Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Boy, Immortal Thor and Captain America. In total, however, the bulk of the like is not $3.99, but 37 titles are. 38 titles are $4.99. Five are $5.99, three are $6.99 and one is $7.99…

48 page comics at $7.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1

56 page comics at $6.99

MARVEL ZERO #1

48 page comics at $6.99

BLOOD HUNT #5 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

GIANT-SIZE SILVER SURFER #1

40 page comics at $5.99

X-MEN #1

DEADPOOL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLOOD HUNT #5 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 (OF 4)

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 (OF 4)

40 page comics at $4.99

X-FORCE #1

PHOENIX #1

NYX #1

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3

THE LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1

BLOOD HUNTERS #3 (OF 4)

BLOOD HUNTERS #4 (OF 4)

HULK: BLOOD HUNT #1

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1

NAMOR #1 (OF 8)

ANNIHILATION 2099 #1 (OF 5)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1

32 page at $4.99

WOLVERINE #88 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #7

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1

DAREDEVIL #11

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6

ULTIMATES #2

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #1 (of 5)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54

VENOMVERSE REBORN #2 (of 4)

SPIDER-BOY #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #258 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

IMMORTAL THOR #13

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 4)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9 [PHASE III]

STAR WARS #48

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #48

32 page at $3.99

DEADPOOL #4

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #17

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #3

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #3

AVENGERS #16

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #3 (of 4)

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #4 (of 4)

FANTASTIC FOUR #22

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE #1

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #5

SPIDER-WOMAN #9

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 (OF 5)

VENOM #35

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #3 (OF 5)

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #4 (OF 4)

SCARLET WITCH #2

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 4)

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 4)

ANNIHILATION 2099 #2 (OF 5)

ANNIHILATION 2099 #3 (OF 5)

ANNIHILATION 2099 #4 (OF 5)

ANNIHILATION 2099 #5 (OF 5)

HELLVERINE #3 (OF 4)

GET FURY #3 (OF 6)

INCREDIBLE HULK #14

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #10

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? #5 (OF 5)

