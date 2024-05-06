Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Penguin, Puffin

Penguin Launches New Graphic Novel Line, Puffin Graphics

Puffin, the British children's book line from Penguin, has launched a new graphic novel imprint, Puffin Graphics, from July.

Puffin, the British children's book line from Penguin, has launched a new graphic novel imprint, Puffin Graphics, aimed at readers aged six and over and will be run by editorial director Naomi Colthurst from July, after coming back from parental leave. Puffin will be publishing existing titles within the Penguin Random House stable such as Judd Winick's Hilo series from Random House Graphic and Roller Girl by Victoria Jamieson from Dial, as well as adaptations of Percy Jackson and His Dark Materials.

Colthurst has acquired the following graphic novels series.

Unfairies by Huw Aaron

Into The Void by Meggie Johnson

The Far-Out Five by Olaf Falafel

Fiction publisher Ben Horslen and publishing director Ruth Knowles have acquired rights in five series new to the UK market from Hannah Babcock at Penguin Random House US for 2025 and 202.

Max Meow by John Gallagher

Blood City Rollers by V P Anderson and Tatiana Hill

and Witches of Brooklyn by Sophie Escabasse

Sweet Valley Twins by Francine Pascal, Nicole Andelfinger and Claudia Aguirre

and Magic Tree House, based on Mary Pope Osborne's series, adapted by Jenny Laird, Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews.

Horslen and Knowles commented: "We love graphic novels, both as readers and as publishers, and were proud to have been early adopters of the format for UK children through our publishing of Hilo and Roller Girl, which we're delighted to be reissuing as part of the Puffin Graphics launch. Bringing them together with these best-in-class US series means we have a confident line-up for 2024, and with graphic novels being the fastest growing area of the children's market of recent years, we cannot wait to also launch Huw, Meggie and Olaf – all stand-out talents who will surely set the market alight in 2025."

Previously the Puffin Graphics label was used to publish adaptations of classic novels, such as Frankenstein, Black Beauty and Dracula.

