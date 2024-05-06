Posted in: Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: anthony daniels, Ashley Eckstein, doug chiang, Star Wars Celebration 2025, Star Wars Celebration Japan, Temuera Morrison

Star Wars Celebration Japan: Morrison, Eckstein, Among First Confirmed

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 announced its first four guests - Anthony Daniels, Temuera Morrison, Ashley Eckstein, and Doug Chiang.

While fans sadly were deprived of Star Wars Celebration in 2024, the franchise is already in high gear for its upcoming 2025 event at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan – previously hosted in 2008. The website StarWars.com announced the convention's first four guests with actors Anthony Daniels, Temuera Morrison, Ashley Eckstein, and Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang. Daniels, who plays beloved protocol droid C-3PO, has been a mainstay of the franchise as the only actor to appear in every Skywalker Saga film since the beginning with 1977's Star Wars, which has since been rebranded as A New Hope through 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars Celebration Japan Brings Back Four Favorites

Morrison has been a presence since playing Jango Fett in 2002's Attack of the Clones, the second episode of the Skywalker Saga, as well as Commander Cody and voicing every clone trooper in the prequels, officially took over the role of Boba Fett from Jeremy Bulloch since 2006 and reprised him in The Mandalorian and its spinoff The Book of Boba Fett in the starring role. Eckstein has been a powerhouse in the voiceover world since taking on the role of Ahsoka Tano in Dave Filoni's The Clone Wars, helping him build a TV animated empire on several series, including Rebels, Forces of Destiny, Tales of the Jedi, all now on Disney+. She even made a vocal cameo as one of several Jedi in Rise of Skywalker. Now, if they can only find a place for her in the live-action Ahsoka series since she spent the better part of seven years in live-action TV and film. Chiang is an Academy Award-winning artist who also serves as senior vice president and executive design director. He recently served as a production designer on several Star Wars live-action series, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew. For more including ticket information, you can check out here.

