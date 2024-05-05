Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Adds Gold & Crimson Update

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships: Legends, bringing in Italiana nd Japanese ships, along with more Ranked Battles.

New Tier VIII Pan-Asian destroyer Lüshun arrives with deepwater torpedoes and quick reloads.

Roman Empire-themed event with missions, Denarii currency, and the Italian battleship Centurion.

May adds more Ranked Battles and Brawls plus a free Bureau project and Japanese cruisers exit Early Access.

Wargaming recently added a new update to World Of Warships: Legends, as the Gold & Crimson Update brings in some new ships as well as a few other additions. The update adds a new Tier VIII Pan-Asian destroyer, along with a Roman Empire-themed event, new Japanese ships leaving Early Access, new camouflages, and a new free Bureau project to research. We have the dev notes for you here, and you can read the full patch notes on the game's website.

World Of Warships: Legends – Gold & Crimson

Bringing 20th century naval warfare to the age of antiquity, players can enjoy an epic journey to the Roman Empire with a new event. The event sees a new theme to emulate the formidable empire, packed with plenty of thematic content to unlock and missions to complete. Through these missions, players can acquire a special event-themed currency called Denarii, which can be exchanged for themed goods, camouflages, as well as a gladiatrix Commander guise and Italian battleship Centurion. Plus, players can also access a new Italian Tier VI cruiser Francesco Ferruccio, which can be obtained from random bundles. The Legendary tier Italian heavy cruiser Venezia is also dropping anchor into the research Bureau. Ready for combat Venezia sports 15 eight-inch calibre guns, high speed and strong armour, making her an agile addition to any Italian fleet.

Tier VIII Lüshun

Kicking off this Legendary May update is a brand new "Eastern Horizons" campaign. Lasting four weeks and 80 milestones, this campaign rewards Admiralty Backing players with Pan-Asian Tier VIII destroyer Lüshun. With an impressive main battery reload speed and rotating turrets, she can dish out a significant volume of firepower. Alongside this, Lüshun is armed with deepwater torpedoes, which have the unique advantage of improved stealth, making them significantly more difficult to detect than normal torpedoes. To assist in the acquisition of this destroyer, "Eastern Horizons" is enabled with a catch-up mechanic.

Japanese Light Cruisers

Leaving Early Access, the new line of Tier IV-VIII Japanese light cruisers is now fully available in the Tech Tree. Leading this lineup is powerhouse Tier VIII Takahashi, who is available now alongside a special permanent camouflage which can be obtained by completing a dedicated mission. With rapid-firing guns and turning torpedoes, these dynamic light cruisers are perfect to be used in experimental battle strategies.

Ranked Battles

Closing out May's Legendary update are two new seasons of Ranked Battles, and two seasons of Brawl that both feature their own unique rules. Seasons 54 and 55 of Ranked Battles sees fast-paced combat in five-on-five vessels, with one season using Tier VI and the other Tier VII. Season 17 of Brawl requires a Tier VII battleship, which will feature a deactivated main battery, and Season 18 boosts the main stats of Tier VI cruisers.

