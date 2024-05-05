Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hotel Hustle

Hotel Hustle Comes Out For Nintendo Switch This Friday

Prepare to frantically clean and make a hotel look its best when Hotel Hustle is released for Nintendo Switch this week.

Article Summary RedDeer Games' Hotel Hustle set to release on Nintendo Switch this Friday.

Play as a raccoon janitor managing hotel chaos with speedy cleanup challenges.

Experience 25 stages and multiplayer mode with a dynamic screen and teamwork.

Earn stars for performance, unlock new levels, and encounter various hotel layouts.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games have confirmed their latest title, Hotel Hustle, will be released for the Nintendo Switch this week. The game will have you playing the role of a raccoon janitor who must clean up recently vacated rooms in order to have guests waiting in the lobby move in. The faster the job you do, the quicker they can jump in. But be wary, you can get yourself tired out in a hurry. But not if you're playing co-op and have a friend help you. Enjoy the trailer as it will be released on Friday, May 10.

Hotel Hustle gives players a chance to have a very hands-on approach to managing a hustling and bustling hotel. The day starts with cleaning rooms, vacuuming carpets, and changing sheets before the guests' arrival. Many impatient folks will come to the front desk and demand a room, but they will only be happy if it's sparkly clean. After checking in, some of them will have special requests – like luxurious sheets or special food. It's the player's job to fulfill those whims and earn some extra cash while they're at it.

Hotel Hustle has a 2-person multiplayer, where the screen zooms out depending on the distance between the characters. Players can always see what their buddy is struggling with and help out if needed. The game will adjust its difficulty if two players are present, so the levels will stay challenging… but two heads are better than one! Hotel hustlers will be graded with stars depending on their performance on each stage. More stars means more unlocked levels and higher difficulty. The 25 stages of hotel lobbies have different layouts, so players will encounter different struggles and hard-to-reach areas as they progress. But what is the life of a hotel hustler if presented without a challenge

