The Finals Releases Terminal Attack Mode In Latest Update

The Finals has a new update out right now as players can dive into a new 5-v-5 mode called Time Attack Mode, along with other additions.

Article Summary New Terminal Attack Mode introduced in The Finals 5-v-5 gameplay.

Play on SYSHorizon, Monaco, Las Vegas arenas with lasting destruction.

Private matches now start with a minimum of 2 players in latest update.

Earn event cosmetics and check out the new Seoul arena and Outfit bundles.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios released a new update for The Finals with the introduction of Terminal Attack Mode. This will put your skills to a tougher test in 5-v-5 action as you'll have to race to put a decryption key into a specific terminal over the course of several rounds. The update also comes with some key additions to the game, giving up some improvements and new content. We have the details from the devs below as it's all live.

The Finals – Terminal Attack Mode

Terminal Attack is a new 5v5, single-life, attack-and-defend game mode in which contestants take turns delivering the decryption key to the terminal and the best of seven rounds wins. Attackers are tasked with completing the upload, while defenders must prevent it by any means necessary. No healing. No revive. One life. Players can regenerate health up to 100 hp, and gadgets do not regenerate at all, so engage with caution and go in with a plan. You can play Terminal Attack in the SYSHorizon, Monaco, and Las Vegas arenas, and be warned, the destruction you cause will carry over through all seven rounds. Throughout the event, cash in contracts to earn event cosmetics to show your support for CNS, a rogue hacking collective, and VAIIYA, a cyber-security firm. Which side are you on?

This update has plenty more to offer, all outlined in the bullet points below. The highlights include a change to Private matches that allows matches to start with as few as 2 players and the addition of Power Shift! Let the 1:1 battles commence! We've added two bonus Battlepass pages with rewards for the grinders out there. Make sure to check out the new drip! Power Shift has a new arena in rotation! Now you can ride the platform through Seoul. Finally, for the first time ever, the new Outfit added to the store will allow you to purchase individual items from the bundle as well as the entire bundle all at once. We also added a way to equip your new item to the contestant of choice at the time of purchase, but this feature has a bug that displays the wrong image and fails to equip. We have a fix already, but it will come in the next update. Check the bundle out right here!

