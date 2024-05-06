Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, elon musk, gen v, j k rowling, Kurt Sutter, mayans m.c., one piece, saturday night live, skeleton crew, The X-Files, Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Doctor Who, Gen V, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tom Brady, The X-Files, Mayans M.C./Kurt Sutter, Gen V, Doctor Who, Musk/Rowling, SNL, One Piece, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Tom Brady & Jeff Ross, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, The X-Files, Mayans M.C./Kurt Sutter, Prime Video's Gen V, DC Studios' Superman, BBC's Doctor Who, Elon Musk/J.K. Rowling, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's One Piece, Crunchyroll, Paramount+'s Behind the Music/Van Halen, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tom Brady/Jeff Ross, Skeleton Crew, The X-Files, Mayans M.C./Kurt Sutter, Gen V, Doctor Who, Elon Musk/J.K. Rowling, Saturday Night Live, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 6, 2024:

Tom Brady Was NOT Happy with Jeff Ross's Robert Kraft/Massage Joke

Skeleton Crew Director Jon Watts on "Star Wars" Series, VFX Approach

The X-Files: Chris Carter Not So Sure About Mulder & Scully's Kid Now

Mayans M.C.: Kurt Sutter Addresses SOA Spinoff Series Departure & More

Gen V Season 2 Will Honor Chance Perdomo; Role Will Not Be Recast

Superman: James Gunn Shuts Down More Filming/VFX Assumptions

Doctor Who Ep. 1 "Space Babies" Clip: Ruby's First Experience In Space

Harry Potter: Even Elon Musk Is Telling J.K. Rowling to Lighten Up

Doctor Who Posts New Images: Gatwa with Guitar, The Beatles & More

Saturday Night Live, Dua Lipa Bring More Smiles Than Laughs: Review

One Piece: Monkey D. Luffy BDay Video Teases Mr. 3 for Season 2

Crunchyroll Celebrates Ani-May with Ad-Free Streams, Discounts & More

Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli

Doctor Who, Arrowverse, The Acolyte, Bluey & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!