The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"

Horror comic book writer Cullen Bunn tweeted: "We're not in the Cullen Bunn business anymore" are harsh words to hear from a publisher. But also? Screw em. They were barely in the Cullen Bunn business when I was writing dozens of books for them. This tweet brought to you by:

As Jack Kirby once might have said "comics will break your heart, kid". Others joined in:

Daniel Chabon : Their loss. I wanna be in the Bunn business as long as I'm an editor.

: Their loss. I wanna be in the Bunn business as long as I'm an editor. Tom Waltz: Well… I'm sure glad we at IDW are. We (and Boom! and Hasbro and Toho) got a damn good one coming from you and @Freddieart and @adalhouse. DAMN. GOOD.

Fabin Nicieza: Sorry you heard that, but I do wish publishers could be straightforward and blunt like that more often. After 35 years of ups and downs, you realize that if you're not part of their business "today," that doesn't tomorrow won't be different. Besides, plenty of fish…

Sorry you heard that, but I do wish publishers could be straightforward and blunt like that more often. After 35 years of ups and downs, you realize that if you're not part of their business "today," that doesn't tomorrow won't be different. Besides, plenty of fish… Cullen Bunn : Oh, for sure. There have been publishers/editors who have told me to my face, "I want to work with you" while they were telling their teams, "No way." I'd rather just know so I can focus my efforts where I need to.

: Oh, for sure. There have been publishers/editors who have told me to my face, "I want to work with you" while they were telling their teams, "No way." I'd rather just know so I can focus my efforts where I need to. Ben Morse: Screw em indeed! I always want to be in the Cullen Bunn business.

Screw em indeed! I always want to be in the Cullen Bunn business. Jay Faeber: WHAT? I guess I appreciate the honesty, but that's f-cked up. Their loss, pal.

So who? Well, Cullen Bunn currently writes comics at Dark Horse, IDW, Boom, Image, Oni, AfterShock, Dynamite and Vault. He also wrote a bunch of comic books for DC including Sinestro, Lobo, Aquaman, Earth 2, and Green Lantern. But he wrote dozens of comics for Marvel including X-Men Blue, Uncanny X-Men, Magneto, various Deadpools including monster sellers, Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe, Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe Again and Deadpool Kills Deadpool, Fearless Defenders, Drax, Micronauts, Asgardians Of The Galaxy, Venom, Wolverine, Monsters Unleashed, Battle Scars, Captain America, Captain America And Hawkeye, Captain America And The Black Widow, Moon Knight, Darth Maul, Venomverse, Venomized, Fear Itself, Civil War II: X-Men, House Of M, Absolute Carnage and more. Just not for a short while. One can draw one's own conclusions. And yes, Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe has become a real perennial seller for Marvel. For better or worse, it is Marvel's Watchmen. Just saying.

So who else is in the Cullen Bunn business right now? In his most recent newsletter, he posts;

February 2022 – MANOR BLACK: FIRE IN THE BLOOD, a return to the world of magicians and wild magic.

March 2022 – GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, a big crossover comic that no one will be expecting but that makes complete sense.

May 7, 2022 – BLOODBORNE kicks off with a Free Comic Book Day issue!

May – TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY: LOST ONES

July – BOOK OF SHADOWS, the Valiant Universe supernatural team book.

August 2022 – UP TO NO GHOUL, a sequel to THE GHOUL NEXT DOOR.

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE – A horror maxi-series about a mysterious town and mysterious experiments that have played out there.

A sequel to a story about dreams and loss and adventure.

A sequel to a story of robotic mischief.

A horror OGN where reality and surreality clash in a murderous way.

An action/comedy thrill-ride. unlike anything else I've ever written.

An apocalyptic horror/fantasy maxi-series.

A horror one-shot about loss and grief and guilt.

A new action/horror series I can't tell you much about just yet.

A new series that will allow me to spin many, many horror stories.

And a collage of books out this year so far;