The Fate Of Baldr Will Release On Steam This Month

Ananki Game Studio has revealed the release date for their new title, The Fate Of Baldr, as the game comes to Steam later this month.

Article Summary Ananki Game Studio to launch The Fate Of Baldr on Steam on May 22, 2204.

New trailer showcases Viking warriors battling aliens with sci-fi tower defense.

Game features resource mining, skill upgrades, and mythical Norse bosses.

Play solo or join friends in co-op, with four Viking classes and strategic defenses.

Indie game developer and publisher Ananki Game Studio has confirmed the release date for The Fate Of Baldr as it comes to Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play as a set of Viking warriors who have come across aliens from another world. Mixing a bit of sci-fi with tower defense mechanics, you'll need to rid them of the planet using new-found technology and sheer will as a clan of warriors. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off more of the gameplay to come, as it will be released on May 22, 2204.

The Fate Of Baldr

Join the Vikings in an epic tower defense adventure! Defend your ship against mythical bosses while mining resources and upgrading skills. Battle solo or team up with friends in online co-op for a journey of strategy, conquest, and victory. Play alone or in multiplayer coop and rise through the ranks as a Viking space warrior in this action tower defense game. The fight will bring you to all the Nine worlds known from Norse mythology. Strategically place your defenses and bring your true aim to save Baldr's soul and prevent the doom of Ragnarök! Choose between four Viking classes, each with their own arsenal of powerful weaponry! Towers are essential to your survival; place them strategically to secure your victory!

Ensure the safety of your Viking ship by repelling waves of creatures and gods inspired by Norse mythology.

Optimize your defense strategy by placing a wide range of towers in key locations.

Engage the enemies with both melee and ranged weapons.

Gather resources to upgrade your ship, towers, weapons, and equipment.

Experience the thrill of battle as a single player or team up with others in online cooperative play with the choice of four distinct and unique class options.

