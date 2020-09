Venom, Thor, X Of Swords Tops Advance Reorders

Venom and Thor multiple printings dominate the Advance Reorders, with X Of Swords breaking through with Creation #1. Strong showings for Spawn, Wynd and We Only Find Them When They're Dead too.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR VENOM #25 4TH PTG VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #26 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #5 4TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #6 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 $6.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #2 5TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #309 2ND PTG $2.99 IMAGE COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 BROOKS WRPAD VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS JUGGERNAUT #1 (OF 5) DX $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #2 (OF 4) ALEX ROSS SILVER SURFER $4.99 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 ALEX ROSS SHE-HULK TIMELESS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MAESTRO #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #22 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WYND #4 (OF 5) CVR A MAIN (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MAESTRO #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 LARRAZ DESIGN VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #2 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 DAUTERMAN LAUNCH VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #1 (2ND PTG) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 MERCADO VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #1 CVR A MAIN $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CAPTAIN MARVEL #20 2ND PTG VAR EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR THOR #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DOOM PATROL OMNIBUS HC (MR) $150.00 DC COMICS THOR #6 SKROCE SPOILER VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CRUEL SUMMER HC (MR) $34.99 IMAGE COMICS EMPYRE X-MEN #4 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL GUARDIAN DEVIL TP $19.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #1 CVR A MAIN SECRET (C: 1-0- $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS VENOM #25 3RD PTG BAGLEY VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS LONELINESS OF LONG-DISTANCE CARTOONIST HC TOMINE (MR) (C: 0- $29.95 DRAWN & QUARTERLY DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS EPIC COLL TP COMING OF CONAN $34.99 MARVEL COMICS ONCE & FUTURE #10 $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BATMAN & ROBIN BY TOMASI AND GLEASON OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 DC COMICS JACK KIRBY EPIC LIFE KING OF COMICS HC GN (C: 0-1-0) $28.99 RANDOM HOUSE CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH HC VOL 02 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS RISE OF KYLO REN TP $15.99 MARVEL COMICS TICK COMP EDLUND TP (NEW PTG) $37.99 NEW ENGLAND COMICS BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT TP $19.99 DC COMICS STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DAVE COCKRUM X-MEN ARTIFACT ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 IDW PUBLISHING

And DC's most ordered titles right now – and it's pretty much just Batman.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL