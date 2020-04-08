Welcome to New To You Comic Book Day #NTYCBD

It was comic book creator Matthew Rosenberg who launched the #NTYCBD hashtag. Standing for New To You Comic Book Day, it intends to replicate the #NCBD hashtag in a world where far fewer comic book are being published right now. Matthew asked me if I had any and, as always, I took the opportunity to tell him about Shane Simmons' Longshot Comics. A hilarious historical family epic told from the point of view of someone around a mile away from the action, so that every character appears as a small dot.

First published in the nineties, Longshot Comics was recently revived and republished in graphic novella form, with a third brand new chapter, and all available through Amazon. It may be my favourite comic book of all time. Either that, Sleaze Castle, The Cowboy Wally Show or Finder. But that's me, what are other creators recommending for #NCTYBD?

Have You #NTYCBD Yet?

First up, FURY: MY WAR GONE BY by Garth Ennis and Goran Parlov.

This Nick Fury maxi-series is the best thing Ennis has ever written. Pitiless Cold War realpolitik and fog-of-war moral calculus. A masterpiece in any medium. #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/NTgQYOyHvZ — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) April 8, 2020

Following @AshcanPress's lead, it's now New To You Comic Book Day. I'll lead with a push for the insanely fun and beautifully drawn Matt Fraction/@steve_lieber Jimmy Olsen series in shops now. All current issues available through mail order from your local comic shop.#NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/XuOsqFl7XH — Chris Ryall (@chris_ryall) April 8, 2020

IT'S A GOOD LIFE IF YOU DON'T WEAKEN by Seth is my fourth #NTYCBD suggestion. The tale of a cartoonists obsession with another long forgotten illustrator is heartbreaking, introspective, personal, and beautiful. It examines obsession, purpose, and self worth in fascinating ways. pic.twitter.com/EkSuKKwpzg — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 8, 2020

I can't express how much this is one of the best books EVER. We3 by @grantmorrison and @Frank_Quitely is basically The Incredible Journey mixed with Terminator. With touching moments, and EXTREME violence (Tinker the cat a SAVAGE), if you haven't read this DO IT NOW #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/N8hfVXEZuc — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) April 8, 2020

Let's start things off with FRIENDO by @AlexPaknadel @Martin_Simmonds @deezoid @TaylorEspo et al from @thevaultcomics! If you like stories about where technology and humanity emotionally intersect, and absurdist humor, this is for you! #NTYCBD 📗https://t.co/tq4wtPKxdP — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 8, 2020

#ntycbd 3 David Mazzucchelli's "Asterios Polyp". Sure, you've heard about it, but have you read it yet? See what the medium of sequential storytelling can achieve, even with the simplest of domestic tales, when it is formally pushed to its absolute limit by a master. pic.twitter.com/1JEyZCTH8N — Joshua Dysart (@JoshuaDysart) April 8, 2020

From the Distinguished Competition this #NTYCBD – Grant Morrison/Richard Case's DOOM PATROL. You've binge-watched the TV show, now get your teeth into the original! I absorbed this at a tender age and it probably shows. pic.twitter.com/m0riMHWbWI — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) April 8, 2020

Happy New TO YOU Comic Book Day, Everybody! Here's some books I wholeheartedly endorse. Call up your Local Comic Shop and have them ship you something you've been meaning to read. #NTYCBD https://t.co/dAo3IT7MWF pic.twitter.com/gNFv7IzkLj — Tony Fleecs (@TonyFleecs) April 8, 2020

LETTER 44 HC vol. 1 by @CharlesSoule, @ajalburquerque, & co. is my third #NTYCBD suggestion. The incoming president learns the country has a pretty big secret- they've discovered extra terrestrial life. And we're about to meet them. A political sci-fi thrill ride and a must read. pic.twitter.com/zkZSkbRJD8 — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 8, 2020

Everyone's doing the #NTYCBD

It's Wednesday and no new comics. Bummer! But that doesn't mean there aren't a ton of great comics you haven't read! So this week is #NTYCBD – comics that are new to YOU. For this week's theme, I went with books with themes of staying inside when things are rough out there: pic.twitter.com/nQloCZSN6F — Tini Howard ⚔ (@TiniHoward) April 8, 2020

It's #NTYCBD! Who has read ALEX + ADA by Jonathan Luna & Sarah Vaughn? This is a great sci-fi series that's a complete story in three trade paperbacks. Inquire w/your local comic shop about online ordering, delivery & curbside pickup services available! https://t.co/RBpxJvG3iH pic.twitter.com/lIyideA2WC — Image Comics (@ImageComics) April 8, 2020

Happy #NTYCBD! Writer @JaySandlin_WHN talks about what makes Hellfighter Quin a fun book to read while we're stuck indoors! Visit our site and read #1 for free! https://t.co/g2OUX8TvW8 pic.twitter.com/bQBHebabmB — Mad Cave Studios (@MadCaveStudios) April 8, 2020

And last on my #NTYCBD list this week, SEVEN TO ETERNITY by the Uncanny X-Force team of @Remender and @JeromeAOpena! In a world called Zhal, seven beings are on a journey to free their world, but the road is hopeless. GIVE IT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/lUcGbARDM3 — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) April 8, 2020

New to You Comic Book Day (#NTYCBD) expanding my reading with the start of Grant Morrison's Batman, X-Men Gold, and Rurouni Kenshin. pic.twitter.com/f5xqzIQd70 — Clayton (@FanboyClay) April 8, 2020

It's another Wednesday in comics, which means people need to read!

For this week's #NTYCBD I'll be sharing codes yet again for books!

(Reminder: if you already own the issue, please let someone who hasn't read the series/issue before get it!) READY? GO! SPIDER-HAM #1! pic.twitter.com/5E2cmN1ZUc — Danny Khazem (@DannyKhazem) April 8, 2020

"New TO YOU Comic Book Day." FLYING WITCH . This comic is just Pleasant. Its not super original. It doesn't have great depths. The art is just decent. But boy, like a cool breeze on a sunny day does it just make me feel good to read it. #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/rqTNwNV4CO — Zack Davisson @ CoronaVille (@ZackDavisson) March 31, 2020

#NTYCBD for all seasons

MY DIRTY DUMB EYES by @lisadraws is my final #NTYCBD suggestion. Surrealist comics about horses flying coach, tutorials on bad sex positions, a field guide to animals in weird hats, basically a glimpse straight into the mind of one of the funniest people on earth and a must read. pic.twitter.com/3rdyk2tS5p — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 8, 2020

#ntycbd 5 "Tale of One Bad Rat" – Bryan Talbot. The comic book I've given more copies away of than any other. The one that makes me cry every time I read it. The story of a runaway, of abuse, of finding yourself among the English countryside & the stories of Beatrix Potter pic.twitter.com/umUp45NB1r — Joshua Dysart (@JoshuaDysart) April 8, 2020

#ntycbd 1 – @s_k_hanselmann's "Megahex" starts as a gloriously gross stoner comedy about a lazy witch & her fucked up friends, then slowly morphs into a deeply humanist exploration of depression. I can't recommend this enough. Every new book in the series is a revelation for me. pic.twitter.com/rNbyt83Ijr — Joshua Dysart (@JoshuaDysart) April 8, 2020

For #NTYCBD you should check out my debut dark fantasy graphic novel BROKEN BEAR. Currently on sale on ComiXology for an absurdly low $3.49! https://t.co/sSQB9azZ6Q https://t.co/UUjXTn21Of — Frankee White & the 20 FISTS KICKSTARTER NOW!!! (@frankee_white) April 8, 2020

Want a good suggestion for #NTYCBD? Check out our new strand, 'Hey, Have You Read…?' where we fill you in on arcs and runs you might have missed! Our first edition talks about @ruckawriter & @JHWilliamsIII's Batwoman in Detective Comics!https://t.co/WSbxkxkBbe pic.twitter.com/zGZGMpDTdv — thecomiccrush.com (@thecomiccrush) April 8, 2020

#NTYCBD Order from your LCS the following: the apocalypse trilogy by @JamesTheFourth @ErykDonovan et al. Genuinely brilliant end of the world comics that are as entertaining as they are thought-provoking. Get the set!

Memetic

Cognetic

Eugenic pic.twitter.com/mmKrIXr9Ss — Joe Glass🏳️‍🌈call me by your nom de plume (@JosephGlass) April 8, 2020

My SECOND suggestion for #NTYCBD is ALSO one of the funniest books you'll ever read pic.twitter.com/QJSwuo6CwC — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) April 8, 2020

Gaze into one of the inspirations that spawned The Joker. David Hine & Mark Stamford adapt Victor Hugo's THE MAN WHO LAUGHS for @SelfMadeHero. Utterly creepy companion to the book & 1928 silent film. #NCBD lives in #NTYCBD!! pic.twitter.com/nhtwsvowSD — Comic Book Couples Counseling (@CBCCPodcast) April 8, 2020

We LOVED Gail Simone & Cat Stagg's Crosswind – the Freaky Friday-ish story about a hitman and a housewife who trade bodies and lives. Check it out! #NTYCBD https://t.co/togzgbYC5t pic.twitter.com/eAXNddR0NH — Cape and Cowl Comics (@capecowlcomics) April 8, 2020

Another Wednesday another round of #NTYCBD recs. Lets start with The Last God by @PhillipKJohnson, Riccardo Federici, and @sunnygho. It's epic dark fantasy that is incredibly immersive and plays with so many of the tropes and fresh and inventive ways. One of the best books out! pic.twitter.com/FzQqNsDBaN — Jordan Clark (@Jrsosa18) April 8, 2020

I'd be a fool not to recommend parker by darwyn cooke. This series is one of my all time favorites. It's the book I recommend to people who think comics are just super heroes punching bad guys. #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/soqj4k59ZM — bob Frantz (@bfrantz19) April 8, 2020

Time to recommend my two favorite Black Widow runs on New To You Comic Book Day by the creative teams of Nathan Edmonson & Phil Noto and Mark Waid & Chris Samnee #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/j9jfozKwZ1 — rich – still inside (@RichWouldBeMe) April 8, 2020

CROWDED by @xtop @RoStein404 @ten_bandits et al from @ImageComics! #NTYCBD 10min in the future, the world runs on an economy of job shares & apps, including Reapr: a crowdfunding platform to fund assassinations. 1of the funniest books of the 5 years.https://t.co/rkGLA2uAr8 — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 8, 2020

No new comics today, but y'all are quarantined so wtf else are you gonna do? You can buy literally all of these digitally (or hit up your local comic shop, call/email and see if they door deliver!) Anyways! The New 52 Animal Man/Swamp Thing arcs! Sub-Diego! And Omega Men! #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/df80cffqAg — Le Brennaman (@RBrennaman) April 8, 2020

And I'd be a fool not to plug my own book! Metalshark bro is wonderful, goofy fun about a sharkman hell bent on revenge and his magical, bowler hat wearing, winged eye ball pal. #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/SwIiHYMKZ4 — bob Frantz (@bfrantz19) April 8, 2020

Up next, ALMOST AMERICAN GIRL by @RobinHaART out from @harperteen! #NTYCBD "A powerful and moving teen graphic novel memoir about immigration, belonging, and how arts can save a life…" 📗https://t.co/Eb88UUCXd1 — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 8, 2020

Love and #NTYCBD

Here's my #NTYCBD – get yourself a big helping of LOCAS by the majestic @xaimeh, and you will never want for anything else in comics. Love & Rockets Forever. The latest, IS THIS HOW YOU SEE ME?, is masterful and sticks with you. @fantagraphics pic.twitter.com/2oivFXoaJh — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) April 8, 2020

Next is MOONSTRUCK by @gracecellis & @shaebeagle from @ImageComics! #NTYCBD Fantasy creatures are living typical, unremarkable lives alongside humans, and barista Julie strives to be the most unremarkable of all. Werewolves, centaurs, & gorgons oh my! 📗https://t.co/gOZ2wuyAGv — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 8, 2020

#ntycbd 7 – So many books have touched my heart/mind during my lifelong love of comics. I'll stop for today & do more next Wed. This last one is a bit self-serving. I'm including it because @TKOpresents is kicking money back to your favorite LCS when you buy from their website. pic.twitter.com/NoPdIEz2YV — Joshua Dysart (@JoshuaDysart) April 8, 2020

JUDAS by @JeffLoveness and Jakub Rebelka is the best book @boomstudios have ever released, which is a Big Deal when you consider the stratospherically high quality of their output. This story of betrayal and redemption is brave, lyrical and staggeringly poignant. #NTYCBD pic.twitter.com/ePjzT9JirS — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) April 8, 2020

4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK by @BoyCartoonist @AshcanPress et al from @blackmaskstudio! #NTYCBD 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK is the darkly comedic story of four burgeoning child criminals and their elaborate plans.https://t.co/48Gk6UjXcx — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 8, 2020

Nice to end on that one as Matthew Rosenberg pretty much kicked most of this off. Please, add more to the thread, comment in the comments below, I have read about three- quarters of the books listed above and it looks like I have a lot of reading to do. Why not join me in this endeavour? Then follow Bleeding Cool's coverage of the current situation with this link.