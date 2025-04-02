Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: goofy, what if

What If… Goofy Became Spider-Man? From Marvel Comics In July 2025

What If... Goofy Became Spider-Man? By Riccardo Secchi, Steve Behling and Francesco D’Ippolito from Marvel Comics, in July 2025

Article Summary Marvel's What If... combines Disney and Marvel with Goofy as Spider-Man, releasing in July 2025.

Disney talents Secchi, Behling, and D’Ippolito bring a unique twist to Spider-Man's iconic tale.

Goofy learns of power and responsibility after a radioactive spider bite in this one-shot comic.

Variant covers by top artists highlight Goofy's adventure, with a TPB collection to follow.

Marvel Italia creators Riccardo Secchi, Steve Behling and Francesco D'Ippolito are again taking classic Marvel Comics stories and shoving Disney characters into them, and in July 2025, that means making Goofy their Spider-Man in a reworking of the original story by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee from Amazing Fantasy #15 from 1963. And follows the likes of What If Donald Duck Was Iron Man, and What If Mickey Mouse Was Captain America?

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by RICCARDO SECCHI & STEVE BEHLING

Art and Cover by FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO

Variant Cover by ANDREA FECCERO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

On Sale 7/30

GOOFY'S AMAZING FANTASY! Goofy becomes the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in this tale that's sure to make you say "GAWRSH!" Goofy Parker must learn the ultimate lesson of responsibility to save his beloved Uncle Ben. And wait'll you see what he does to those Beagle Boys! Ah-hyuck! "MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN, the newest Marvel Comics one-shot that reimagines classic Marvel tales with Mickey Mouse and friends, arrives this July! Following stories like next month's MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1, it's Goofy's turn for a solo spotlight as he becomes Marvel's most iconic super hero. "The adventure will be written and drawn by a team of celebrated Disney comic creators, writers Riccardo Secchi and Steve Behling and artist Francesco D'Ippolito, who put a hilarious and unexpected twist on Spider-Man's groundbreaking first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Bitten by a radioactive spider, Mickey's fun-loving pal will learn about great power and great responsibility as he swings through the skies as the friendly neighborhood SPIDER-GOOFY! "Check out all five covers for MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN, including a variant cover by Andrea Feccero that spotlights heroes from previous MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? one-shots. All seven one-shots will also be collected later this year in the new MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? TPB."

