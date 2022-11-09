What Terrible Thing Did Reed Richards Do??? (Fantastic Four Spoilers)

Today sees the launch of a new Fantastic Four #1 comic by Ryan North and Iban Coello. A Thing-and-Alicia-roadtrip comic book, it promises a light John Byrne-like timeloop story with the Thing and Alicia Grimm helping a town that has been trapped in the past, in an eternal cycle, reminiscent of Doctor Who: Heaven Sent more than Groundhog Day. And it is great. Intriguing, entertaining and in the end, genuinely moving. Ryan North is a very special writer, up there with Kieron Gillen and Al Ewing in providing multiple layers of narrative and meaning, self-awareness and a lightness of touch, and this first issue of Fantastic Four has the potential to be talked about for a long time. It suggests a lightness of future, for the Fantastic Four, a series of one-shot issues looking at the characters and their place in the American consciousness, and how they see each other.

And it is a complete and utter lie. Feel free to stop reading at this point, so as to preserve spoilers. Because we are talking The Good Place Season One finale style spoilers here. If any of this intrigues you, go pick up the comic and then come back.

Amazing Spider-Man #1 relaunched from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr asking What Did Peter Do?

With even the Human Torch challenging him. We still have no idea what it is that Peter did. But now we get a new question.

What did Reed Richards do? This looks like New York City, with the Baxter Building home of the FF burned, boiled, melted away, as well as the surrounding area, leaving a hell of a ground zero… What happened? And how many of these issues will it take to come close to telling us?

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220874

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220831

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" Reed and Sue are on the run from – well, a lot of things, actually! Things are not going great for the Fantastic Four. But they find themselves in even more trouble when they stop in a small town with a terrible secret! That terrible secret is revealed literally on the second page of this issue, and Reed and Sue spend the rest of the issue trying to survive it, but stop reading here if you don't want it spoiled… Yep, it's Reed and Sue versus a town full of killer Doombots. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221088

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears-well, mostly him specifically. There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants! But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do! Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99