Whatnot Publishes Wesley Snipes' The Exiled In January 2023 Solicits

Whatnot Publishing, have been promising wide sidtribution of Wesley Snipes' graphic novel project, The Exiled. drawn by Gabriel Eskivo with the 140-page, oversized Special Edition crowd-funded by series co-creators Adam Lawson and Keith Arem on Kickstarter. and now a full release of the series for comic shops. The Exiled is a story about hardboiled detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he wades into the darkness in pursuit of a serial killer five thousand years in the making, and will be published in January. Here are Whatnot's full January 2023 solicits and solicitations.

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR A WILLIS (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221928

NOV221929 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR B ESKIVO (MR) – 3.99

NOV221930 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR C ASEVEDO (MR) – 3.99

NOV221931 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR D MOSS (MR) – 3.99

NOV221932 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR E MAHFOOD LAUNCH VAR (MR) – 3.99

NOV221933 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR F KENT BLADE RUNNER HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

NOV221934 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE HOMAGE – 3.99

NOV221935 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR H 25 COPY INCV CALERO BLADE HOMAGE – 3.99

NOV221936 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR I 50 COPY INCV WILSON (MR) – 3.99

NOV221937 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR J 100 COPY INCV HOTZ (MR) – 3.99

NOV221938 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR K 250 COPY INCV HOTZ BW VAR (MR) – 3.99

NOV221939 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR L 500 COPY INCV BOSSLOGIC VAR (MR) – 3.99

NOV221940 – THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR M 1000 COPY INCV SNIPES SIGNED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Rob Willis

Rob Willis, known for his contributions to Dan Fraga's Black Flag and Rob Liefeld's New Prophet Remastered, delivers a beautifully inked main cover for this thrilling premiere.

WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade Runner."

The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach's instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUESTED #2 CVR A JACINTO

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221941

NOV221942 – QUESTED #2 CVR B WALLIS – 3.99

NOV221943 – QUESTED #2 CVR C ZULLO – 3.99

NOV221944 – QUESTED #2 CVR D CALERO AKIRA HOMAGE – 3.99

NOV221945 – QUESTED #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV WALLIS FELLOWSHIP HOMAGE – 3.99

NOV221946 – QUESTED #2 CVR F 25 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMAGE VAR – 4.99

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Kim Jacinto

Cover art by Kim Jacinto (Marvel's Spider-Man 2099) with interior art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy).

In a tale that would make Tolkien cringe, Jinx and the gang are invited to join some of the world's most infamous adventurers on a quest to destroy a legendary cursed object – a 20-sided die that gives good or bad luck to whoever rolls it. What should be a simple journey for this who's who of A-List Questers quickly goes off the rails when Jinx's greed gets the best of him and he lands on the bad side of the greatest adventurer of them all, Man-Darr The Bravest.

Oh also…the gang adopts its newest member, Speye, a seemingly innocuous furry mascot with a penchant for eating treasure. What could go wrong?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221947

NOV221948 – NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 3.99

NOV221949 – NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM (MR) – 3.99

NOV221950 – NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KIRKHAM (MR) – 3.99

NOV221951 – NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV NYX HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

NOV221952 – NINJA FUNK #3 (OF 4) CVR F 100 COPY INCV BOSSLOGIC (MR) – 3.99

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alex Riegel (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers his signature watercolor style to the continuing adventures of Ninja Funk.

In their first comic appearance, Ninja Funk's archrivals, "B.A.D. Music," are convinced Lazerwolf and company are the Greatest Threat to the Universe and set out to end their campaign of false hope across the cosmos. Will the team band together and persevere or will they finally reach their breaking point? Find out as our heroes' journey reaches its crescendo.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALPHA BETAS #4 (OF 4) CVR A CALERO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221953

NOV221954 – ALPHA BETAS #4 (OF 4) CVR B RICHARDSON (MR) – 3.99

NOV221955 – ALPHA BETAS #4 (OF 4) CVR C VIDEO GAME VAR (MR) – 3.99

NOV221956 – ALPHA BETAS #4 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV MOSS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Trevor Richardson (A / CA) Michael Calero

Origins Part 4. Maxed out on screen time, the Alpha Team takes a break for some good old-fashioned tabletop fantasy roleplaying – that is, unless Buck has anything to say about it. There's always that one chaotic evil player who gets his kicks from breaking the rules, isn't there? Buck soon gets his wish as the boys are called out of the world of goblin hordes and into the heart of Shadowpunk Cybertown. In the epic conclusion of this four part miniseries, our heroes face off against a spreading glitch, knockoff Matrix-hacking shenanigans, and the return of a powerful enemy.

Based on the hit animated series now airing new episodes on Youtube, Alpha Betas is a collaboration between popular Youtubers with more than 60 million subscribers across their channels, and Hollywood heavy hitters Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty).

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99