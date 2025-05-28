Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: derek landy, infinity watch

What's Next For Marvel Comics And The Infinity Watch? (Spoilers)

What's next for Marvel Comics and The Infinity Watch? Writer Derek Landy teases the future... (Infinity Spoilers)

The current Infinity Watch series from Marvel Comics by Derek Landy and Ruairi Coleman comes to an end today with the fifth issue. But what is to come? Well, Derek Land first gives a shout-out to the letterer for this series, for things like this.

"Massive shout-out to VC's Cory Petit too. When I realized we were going to have our heroes swinging out of narrative captions and hitting each other with dialogue balloons, that was the moment when I wondered if I had gone too far. But Cory stepped up and embraced the madness, and now I'm wondering if I didn't go far enough."

Indeed. But what comes after the finale? It seems Derek Landy has a new plan for the Watch characters after this series concludes. Maybe. It all depends…

"There is something coming. This is Marvel, so there's always something coming, but it's on the horizon now, and we can see it begin to take shape. Whether the Infinity Watch will be in any fit state to play their part when it arrives, it's far too early to tell, but I hope they are. They're a lovable bunch when they stop arguing, and they're an effective team when they stop trying to kill each other, but most of all, they're good people… Oh, no, wait—that's someone else."

Infinity Watch #5 by Derek Landy and Ruairi Coleman is published by Marvel Comics today.

INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5)

(W) Derek Landy (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Salvador Larroca

• The Infinity Watch have been restored to their full potential, but even that may not be enough to save their reality while Zavala has THE INFINITY BLADE and all of the INFINITY STONES!

• And if they succeed, is the universe any safer with these loose cannons in possession of the Infinity Stones?!

RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $3.99

