Whistleblowers, Next Comic from Dark Horse and Yoe Books in September

Dark Horse and Yoe Books will publish the nonfiction comic Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America in September.

But I'm not here to talk about Rich's comedic exploits. This is an article about a press release sent out by Dark Horse comics announcing their next collaboration with Yoe Books to publish Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America.

Believe it or not, we have to include this cropped photo here or else Google and social media sites will detect the swastika in the cover below and delist the article. No, the irony isn't lost on us.

From the press release:

Dark Horse Books and Yoe Books present the next title from their publishing partnership–Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America. This remarkable graphic novel anthology tells the riveting true stories of four heroes who risked everything to expose the horrors of the Holocaust. Included is the retelling of Arthur Weil's passage on the tragic May 1937 voyage of the St Louis, based on Weil's never-before-published diary, one of only two existing diaries from among the passengers. Whistleblowers is written by Holocaust scholar Dr. Rafael Medoff, with art and colors by Eisner and Harvey Award Nominee Dean Motter, and features a foreword by Mark Zaid, whistleblower attorney.

Whistleblowers presents the true stories of four courageous individuals who risked their careers—or their lives—to confront the unfolding Holocaust. They were a young journalist—and future U.S. senator—who exposed the truth of Hitler's plans; a member of Franklin D. Roosevelt's cabinet who pressured FDR to grant haven to refugees; an eyewitness to Nazi atrocities who met with American and British officials to disclose the death camps; and an American civil servant who blew the whistle on colleagues who were blocking the rescue of refugees.

Acclaimed author and Jewish history professor Dr. Rafael Medoff, director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, and award-winning comics creator Dean Motter bring to life these tales of moral courage in the shadow of genocide. The foreword is provided by Mark Zaid, prominent Washington DC attorney and co-founder of Whistleblower aid, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to government and private-sector whistleblowers, including in the complaint that triggered Donald Trump's first impeachment. Trump called Zaid "a sleazeball."

Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America will be in bookstores on September 26th and in comic shops on September 27th.

Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America
Whistleblowers: Four Who Fought to Expose the Holocaust to America cover

