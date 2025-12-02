Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Who's Behind The Big Doors In The Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special?

At the weekend, Scott Snyder posted to social media, "Last day to pre-order the ARK-M SPECIAL! Secrets of the Arkhams and Ark-M revealed in this ABSOLUTE BATMAN one-shot from me, @FrankTieri & @joshixson . Includes a BIG Absolute Universe first appearance you won't want to miss!" Well who could that be? Because they did give us a list in Absolute Batman #14…

Who's Behind The Doors At Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special
Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Zooming into that bottom left panel…

Who's Behind The Doors At Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special
Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Kirk Langstrom, Man Bat. Pamela Isley, Poison Ivy. Hugo Strange. Doctor Victor Fries, Mr Freeze. Well, we now know Poison Ivy has her own debut due… will the Ark-M special beat the ongoing series to the punch? Or will Absolute Man Bat, Absolute Hugo Strange or Absolute Mr Freeze take top bidding?

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

In the Absolute Universe, the Arks are secret worldwide detention centres set up by J.K. Holdings, the conglomerate owned by the Absolute Joker in conjunction with local governments he has destabilised, while also acquiring investments from biological, pharmaceutical, and genetic research companies.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

The initial prototype Ark A, was located on the Caribbean island nation of Santa Prisca. Ark B was constructed in Russia, Ark C in China and Ark M in Gotham City as The Joker sent agent Roman Sionis, the Black Mask, his organisation The Concierge, and his army of Party Animals to engineer a state of chaos in Gotham in order to exert control over the city and ease its construction.

Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
Absolute Batman #3 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

Captured and experimented on, and after his confrontation with Bane, it looks like Absolute Batman will be going back inside Ark M…

Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)
    (W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson
    INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

 

