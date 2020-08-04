Who's Who of DC Comics Omnibuses, Absolutes and Compendiums 2021

Oh go on then, let's have a look at some of the Omnibuses, Absolutes and Compendiums that DC Comics are scheduling into 2021… which at least still gives confidence that we'll all be around at that point. And it starts with a collection of DC Comics' Who's Who in oversized hardcover form.

Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 1 13 April 2021 1328 pages

The series fans demanded is collected at last! Who's Who was a series that began in 1985 and ran through the 1990s, cataloguing every character, good or evil, in the DC Universe, from Abel to Zyklon and beyond, with copious detail on powers, origins, and other key facets of each character.

Illustrated by a wide range of top artists from the Golden Age of comics up through the 1980s indie comics scene, Who's Who was a feast for the eyes as well as being the ultimate guide to the denizens of the DC Universe.

Collects Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #1-26 (1985), Who's Who Update 1987 #1-5 (1987), Who's Who Update 1988 #1-4 (1988), plus material from Action Comics Annual #2 (1987), Batman Annual #13, Blackhawk Annual #1 (1989), Detective Comics Annual #2 (1988), Dr. Fate Annual #1 (1989), Green Arrow Annual #2, Justice League Annual #3 (1987), Secret Origins Annual #3, Swamp Thing Annual #5, The Flash Annual #3 (1987 series), The New Titans Annual #5 (1995), The Question Annual #2 (1988), and Wonder Woman Annual #2 (1988).

Superman by Peter J. Tomasi & Patrick Gleason Omnibus 25 May 2021 1216 pages

From the New York Times bestselling creative team of Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, the emblematic Superman stories from the DC Rebirth era are collected for the first time in a hardcover omnibus!

The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed Superman series by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason honors the legacy of the iconic Man of Steel, all while innovating and highlighting socially relevant issues within the adventures of Superman and his villains.

A popular Superman run from the creative duo of Tomasi and Gleason, this DC Rebirth era Superman omnibus celebrates and explores all facets of the Superman mythos. Jam-packed with action, adventure, and heartfelt moments, this collection features the storylines "Son of Superman," "Bizarroverse," "Super Sons of Tomorrow," the "Never-Ending Battle" in Action Comics #1000, and much more!

Collects Superman: Rebirth #1, Superman #1-39, Superman #42-45, Teen Titans #15, Action Comics #975-976, Action Comics #1000, Super Sons #11-12, and Superman Annual #1

New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 6 18 May 2021 800 pages

The New Teen Titans era reaches the finish line in the sixth massive collection of the historic 1980s series!

The latest omnibus collection of Marv Wolfman's outstanding run on The New Titans!

Featuring the last Marv Wolfman and George Pérez project, The New Teen Titans: Games, a standalone story involving a mysterious villain playing a deadly game with New York City as the game board, and the Teen Titans as the pieces! THE NEW TEEN TITANS: GAMES is a can't-miss for fans new and old.

Then, launching into the individual Teen Titans Spotlight series that tells tales featuring each Teen Titan in their own adventure!

Collects The New Teen Titans: Games #1, World's Finest Comics #300, Teen Titans Spotlight #1-21, and The New Teen Titans (Drug Awareness) #1-3.

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5 27th April 2021 688 pages

The Golden Age of Wonder Woman tales is collected in this beautiful, oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5!

Follow the adventures of Wonder Woman in this stunning collection of her classic adventures! Join Wonder Woman as she takes on perilous adventures in the name of justice!

Collects Action Comics #142, Wonder Woman #35-47, and Sensation Comics #90-104.

Flashpoint: The 10th Anniversary Omnibus 20th April 2020, 1504 pages

Barry Allen is a hero. His work for the Central City Police Department saves lives, and he has solved numerous criminal cases. As the Flash, he protects the innocent and battles evil. He is the Fastest Man Alive! Or he was…

Barry Allen wakes up to a world that is not his own. A place where his mother was never killed…and the Flash never existed.

The history of Barry's life is not as he remembers it, and the people he cares about most are now strangers, vanished, or worse. This altered universe is on the brink of a cataclysmic war. No human has ever wielded the Green Lantern's light, and no one has ever heard of Superman. Batman has as much blood on his hands as his enemies do, and America's last hope is Cyborg.

Powerless and alone, Barry Allen desperately tries to hold on to his memories of the reality that once was. If there is any hope of setting things right, he must convince this world's strange, dangerous heroes to help him fix what was broken.

Collects Booster Gold #44-47, Flash #9-12, Flashpoint #1-5, Flashpoint: Reverse-Flash #1, Flashpoint: Abin Sur the Green Lantern #1-3, Flashpoint: Emperor Aquaman #1-3, Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance #1-3, Flashpoint: Citizen Cold #1-3, Flashpoint: The World of Flashpoint #1-3, Flashpoint: Deadman and the Flying Graysons #1-3, Flashpoint: Deathstroke & the Curse of the Ravager #1-3, Flashpoint: Lois Lane and the Resistance #1-3, Flashpoint: The Outsider #1-3, Flashpoint: Secret Seven #1-3, Flashpoint: The Canterbury Cricket #1, Flashpoint: Wonder Woman and the Furies #1-3, Flashpoint: Kid Flash Lost #1-3, Flashpoint: Project Superman #1-3, Flashpoint: Frankenstein & the Creatures of the Unknown #1-3, Flashpoint: Green Arrow Industries #1, Flashpoint: Grodd of War #1, Flashpoint: Hal Jordan #1-3, Flashpoint: The Legion of Doom #1-3, and Absolute Flashpoint #1.

Absolute Flash: Rebirth 4th May 2021, 176 pages

The acclaimed miniseries The Flash: Rebirth is given the Absolute treatment!

The bestselling comic book miniseries by Geoff Johns is now available as an absolute collection. Immerse yourself in the epic story of Barry Allen returning from the dead to reclaim his position as the Fastest Man Alive.

Collects The Flash: Rebirth #1-6.

Fables Compendium Two 11th May 2021 1408 pages

Get lost in the fantastic world of Bill Willingham's acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning series Fables, now collected in the second beautiful and story-packed compendiums!

Fables Compendium Two starts with the story "Arabian Nights (and Days)", when foreigners start showing up in Fabletown—much to the dismay of longtime residents—plunging Fabletown into a culture clash of dire proportions! Prince Charming is in over his head and must call on the help of a Fable character not seen in these pages for far too long…and this is one wish he can't take back.

This collection takes on a life of its own, ending with the story "The Dark Ages"—taking place post-war—but if the Fables knew the consequences, they might not have gone to war at all.

Collects Fables #42-81 and Peter & Max: A Fables Novel HC.

When the original Starman's old foe The Mist continues an old vendetta, Jack Knight is forced into a role he's spent his whole life denying…Jack will have to pick up Starman's Cosmic Rod.

When Jack Knight is forced to pick up the Starman's Cosmic Rod, he finds himself flung into a life he never wanted for himself…but it just might be his destiny! Watch Starman go up against The Mist, The Shade, and even Captain Marvel!

Starman Compendium One collects: Starman #0-42, Starman 80-Page Giant #1, Starman Annual #1, Starman Annual #2, Starman Secret Files #1, Showcase '95 #12, Showcase '96 #4, Showcase '96 #5, The Power of Shazam! #35, The Power of Shazam! #36, and The Shade #1-4